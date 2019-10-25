Lizzo & Ariana Grande's "Good As Hell" Remix Will Start Your Weekend Off Right

My weekend just got so much better. On Oct. 25, Lizzo dropped the collaboration so many fans have been waiting for. One day before releasing said collab, she hinted on Instagram Live who the new hit would feature. And let me tell you — get ready to have Lizzo and Ariana Grande's "Good As Hell" remix on repeat all weekend.

On Oct. 24, Lizzo took to her Instagram Live to talk to fans, which is nothing new for the pop star. During the Live, she told fans, "About something that's dropping tonight, I'll give you a hint." Then, Lizzo raised a cup of Starbucks coffee into the frame. "If you can guess the size of this drink, you'll know what I'm talking about. You know what I'm talking about. I'll give you a clue one more time. If you can guess the size of this Starbucks drink — Starbucks, can y'all give me a coin for this? But anyway — that's what I'm saying. If you can guess the size of this Starbucks drink, you'll know what I'm talking about." Fans immediately picked up on Grande (Grande herself has made the joke about sharing her last name with the coffee company). And now, the remix is finally here.

Grande also teased her collab with Lizzo on her own Instagram story, according to People. She posted a video of herself singing the song and captioned the video, "We got a sweet little remix of 'Good As Hell' coming to you tonight :) thank you for thinking of me @lizzobeeating love you!"

The song is just as amazing as the original, with a new verse from the "Boyfriend" singer. In the second verse, Grande sings,

(Thank God) 'Cause he better know my worth / There's so much that I deserve / But I ain't worried now, I'mma a let my hair down / He been trying it but not today / So girl, if he don't love you anymore / Then walk your fine a** out the door

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After her verse, Grande contributes to the already iconic chorus, riffing while Lizzo sings,

And do your hair toss, check my nails / Baby, how you feelin'? (Feelin' good as hell) / Hair toss, check my nails / Baby, how you feelin'? (Feelin' good as hell) / Hair toss, check my nails / Baby, how you feelin'? (Feelin' good as hell) / Hair toss, check my nails / Baby, how you feelin'? (Feelin' good as hell)

At the end of the song, you can hear Lizzo and Grande laughing together. I don't know about you, but I live for the new version just as much as I do the original.

Lizzo Music on YouTube

Soon after fans got to hear the new track, Grande opened up about working with Lizzo on the remix. When the song dropped, she tweeted, "the most fun 🥂 thank you @lizzo for having me on this remix !! i love you, your energy and this record so so much. ‘good as hell’ remix out now!" Now, can we get Lizzo on "Thank U, Next"? Just wondering.