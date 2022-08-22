Virgos are by far the most helpful, productive sign of the zodiac, and while this typically means that they attract a lot of people who could use their assistance, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they get along with just anybody. As detail-oriented individuals, they’re easily able to assess how they can be of service in any situation, making them the perfect people to call when you’re in need of a keen eye. Those born between Aug. 22 and Sept. 21 are efficient when it comes to communication, making them incredible advice givers. In fact, they’re ruled by Mercury, so they naturally have a way with words. Their desire to be helpful and of service can sometimes make them appear as know-it-alls, but in reality, they’re just looking for ways to support the people they care about. This makes them incredible friends and partners, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are compatible with every zodiac sign. Virgos are highly selective people, so if you make the cut, you’re pretty special.

Virgos are the mutable earth signs of the zodiac, so it’s easy for them to adapt and embrace change. Since Virgo is still an earth sign, however, logic and practicality is at the root of all of their decisions, making them appear a bit rigid at times. Since details are incredibly important to Virgos, they can find themselves overwhelmed by the particulars of a situation they’re attempting to improve, making it difficult for them to finish what they’ve started. As long as they remain clear on their priorities, though, and don’t overwork themselves, they can operate at the level of efficiency that they aim for. Having a Virgo as a friend can sometimes feel like therapy, since they always seem to have an answer for everything — but this isn’t necessarily received well by everyone. If you can see past their perfectionistic tendencies, however, you will have a long-lasting friendship with someone you can always rely on.

Here’s how each sign gets along with Virgo:

This pairing is incredibly different, but they do surprisingly have some similarities. Aries and Virgo are both goal-oriented, but in majorly different ways. Aries is incredibly assertive and ambitious, while Virgo is very interested in details and efficiency. Together, they make a great team, but they may find that their approach to doing things can get in the other’s way. Virgo’s perfectionistic nature tends to clash with Aries brash approach, causing Virgo to become annoyed with Aries and their impatience. Overall, this duo may not be the best of friends, but when it comes to working on a project or business venture, they may compliment each other pretty well.

As two earth signs, Taurus and Virgo are both grounded, but in very different ways. Taurus is looking for ultimate comfort and security, while Virgo is constantly looking for new ways to be productive. While the slowness of Taurus may agitate Virgo, the Venusian nature of this sign reminds Virgo to enjoy life while they’re aiming to find ways to be of service, while Virgo can inspire Taurus to step outside of their comfort zone in order to make improvements in their own life. As long as these two signs can respect the other’s innate qualities, this pair can enjoy a long-lasting, pleasant relationship.

Since these two zodiac signs are both ruled by Mercury, you’d think that they’d get along pretty well, but Gemini and Virgo are incredibly different. Gemini is a curious, lighthearted, air sign, while Virgo is a meticulous earth sign. Since Gemini is far more interested in collecting information than solving problems, it’s easy for Virgo to become annoyed with their lack of efficiency. Gemini may also see Virgo as too monotonous, causing their friendship to suffer. While communication is both of these signs strong suits, it may not ultimately be enough to keep these two in each other’s lives for the long-run.

Cancer and Virgo are a pretty compatible pair because they each have qualities that the other one can appreciate. Cancers are incredibly nurturing souls that actively seek to care for others, while Virgos show their affection for others through being helpful and of service. This duo can appreciate these qualities in the other without getting in the other’s way, allowing them to engage in a caring, supportive relationship. Since Cancer is a water sign, they may come off a little overly emotional to Virgo, but can ultimately remind Virgo not to neglect their own needs. Virgo can also keep Cancer grounded, so that they don’t always get swept away by their feels. Overall, this pair is a pretty strong one, and has the potential to last a long time.

This duo is a complicated one, because Leo and Virgo are motivated by very different things. Leos are the sun-ruled, radiant signs of the zodiac that prioritize acknowledgement and leadership, while Virgos are far more behind the scenes kinds of people. While this makes them a pretty unstoppable pair when it comes to career matters, a friendship may be hard to sustain. Virgo may become agitated by Leo’s need for control and authority, while Leo may not always feel appreciated and acknowledged by Virgo. Because of this, their relationship can easily become strained. While this may not be a dealbreaker, these two will have to work at keeping their relationship strong.

This combination can be incredibly productive, but may not be able to stand the test of time. Virgos have a tendency to be pretty nitpicky, and together, these two just might just drive each other crazy. The good thing about this dynamic is that they both will able to understand each other in ways that others won’t, making this a fast friendship. Two Virgos can easily be the most efficient duo that can solve just about any problem once they put their heads together, but this friendship may not have enough of an emotional connection to be sustainable. Rest assured, though, communication will always be the strongest part of this dynamic.

Virgo and Libra are motivated by very different things, which makes this relationship a more difficult one to sustain. Virgo is communicative, logical, and detail-oriented, while Libra is social, creative, and relationship-oriented. The best thing about this relationship is that there won’t ever be any conflict or confrontation, since neither of these signs is incredibly combative. This could also be their biggest downfall, however, since neither is likely to address issues head on. Libra is also far more interested in their social life than being productive and efficient, which could irritate Virgo. Overall, if Virgo can loosen up a bit, and Libra can be a bit more consistent, this dynamic has a chance of working well.

As an earth and water sign, these two are pretty compatible, and their differences actually make the relationship better. Scorpios are consistent and determined, while Virgos are meticulous and logical, making this relationship a pretty productive one. With Scorpio being a water sign, however, their emotions may be a little intense for Virgo, but as a logical earth sign, this is an energy that allows them to loosen up, and honor their own feelings. These two are both looking for stability, which means that their relationship has a chance of lasting quite some time. As long as Virgo isn’t overwhelmed by Scorpio’s feels, and Scorpio can understand Virgo’s need to be of service, this dynamic has a chance of working out pretty well.

As two mutable signs, Sagittarius and Virgo are both incredibly adaptable, making this dynamic fun and easygoing. Since Sagittarius is a fire sign, however, Virgo may find them to be a little too spontaneous and irrational, while Sagittarius may consider Virgo to be too much of a stick in the mud. If they can find a way to meet in the middle, this relationship has the potential to be a lot of fun, but it would require both of them to be consistent — something they both struggle with. With Sagittarius’s need for constant adventure, they may not be the reliable friend that Virgo is looking for, but their lighthearted nature could also help to loosen up some of Virgo’s tendencies. If they can see past the other’s differences, this friendship stands a chance, but it may not necessarily last forever.

This is a pretty strong pair, since they’re both logical earth signs. Virgo is incredibly communicative, while Capricorn is all about boundaries, rules, and structures, making this a very supportive and harmonious dynamic. Together, these two can get a lot done, and can understand the other’s desire to be productive. The only issue with this dynamic is that there’s so much logic, that there may be a lack of emotional support. It will likely stand the test of time, however, because of their desire to create long-lasting, secure, relationships.

This dynamic couldn’t be more different, but has the potential to work pretty well. Virgo is an incredibly communicative sign, and since Aquarius is an air sign, this is something that they can appreciate. Aquarius excels when it comes to innovation and brainstorming, and since Virgo is always looking for ways to be of service, these two tend to have a lot in common. Since Aquarians to be loners, however, this relationship may not be one that thrives on closeness and affection, but it’s bound to center around thought-provoking conversations.

As sister signs, Pisces and Virgo individuals either a match made in heaven or a match made in hell, depending on the day. Virgo has all of the qualities that Pisces doesn’t, which is exactly why this dynamic may work out in the end. Pisces can appreciate Virgo’s logical mind and attention to detail, while Virgo can respect the sensitive and creative qualities that Pisces brings to the table. Since they’re so opposite, however, this dynamic has the potential to turn sour quick if these two don’t accept each other for who they are. As two mutable signs, they understand the other’s need to adapt and change, but since Virgo’s need for change is rooted in logic, Pisces may feel a bit stifled by this quality, whereas Virgo may see Pisces as flaky and overly emotional. At the end of the day, these two can learn plenty from each other if they have the patience to overcome their differences.