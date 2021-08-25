They may not be the worst zodiac pairing out there, but Virgo and Sagittarius definitely aren’t the best. Virgo-Sagittarius compatibility doesn’t tend to be strong, mostly because these two have next to nothing in common. Yes, they’re both mutable signs who tend to be adaptable go-getters, but the similarities pretty much end there. While Virgos are all about order and routine, Sags live for chaos and spontaneity, so when a Virgo man and Sagittarius woman (or Sagittarius man and Virgo woman, or any Virgo and Sag regardless of gender) get together, things usually get messy.

At first, Sags and Virgos may be fascinated by each other, especially since they have such different approaches to life. As intellectual, talkative signs who love learning new things about the world, these two likely have plenty to discuss — but when they start dating, it usually isn’t long before their differences start to grate on each other. As Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, astrologers and hosts of The Woke Mystix podcast, previously explained to Bustle, "Virgos may see Sagittarius' spontaneity as reckless, while Sagittarius may begin to judge Virgo as a cookie-cutter.” A Sag will likely find Virgo’s inflexibility stifling, while a Virgo will likely disapprove of a Sag’s consistent risk-taking.

For Sagittarius, freedom and autonomy are everything. While a Virgo’s love language is getting overly involved in their partner’s business, Sags prefer a hands-off approach, so a Virgo’s criticism is likely to interpreted by them as nagging. As Quinn and Bowles previously explained to Bustle, those born under Sagittarius “need a partner who is independent and isn’t concerned with controlling them,” and though Virgos tend to be self-sufficient, their meddling is almost certain to annoy a Sagittarius partner. Sags simply can’t be tamed, as much as Virgos may try.

Likewise, an archer’s desire to leap before they look and to speak before they think will definitely mess with a Virgo’s penchant for always planning ahead. "Unfortunately, the free-spirited nature of Sagittarius tends to make them wander off a lot, literally or figuratively," astrologer Wayne Gonzalez previously told Bustle. "...Sagittarius can annoy Virgo because they're often more interested in the trip to finding the truth rather than getting to the truth." Sags are born wanderers, whereas Virgos rely on a map for everything, so any journey involving these two is more likely to turn into a headache than a good time.

That’s not to say any Virgo-Sagittarius pairing is ultimately doomed. The problem is that — while both signs are chatty, restless, and known for their passion — they're usually too emotionally detached to make themselves vulnerable to anyone, much less each other. For these two, open communication is key. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Virgo man, Sagittarius woman, Sagittarius man, Virgo woman, or a Virgo or Sag of any gender — as long as you’re willing to open up and accept a little constructive feedback, then a Virgo-Sag relationship has a chance at success.

Experts:

Imani Quinn and Ellen Bowles, astrologers and hosts of The Woke Mystix podcast

Wayne Gonzalez, astrologer