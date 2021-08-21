4 Reasons A Virgo-Scorpio Friendship Could Be Such A Dynamic Duo

One of the best ways to use astrology is to analyze the compatibility between you and someone you care about. There are many different astrological methods that shed light on the way you get along with others, but my favorite method is called synastry. Through synastry, you can dig deep into the ways your birth chart interacts with someone else’s. Synastry helps you understand the way your planets and zodiac signs mesh with another person’s, bringing you deeper clarity about how you affect each other. One of my favorite pairings happens to be Virgo and Scorpio, because their friendship compatibility is really off the charts (pun intended).

However, just because astrology says your relationship is compatible doesn’t mean you’re a match made in heaven. There are so many layers that go into synastry and things are never as simple as “compatible” or “incompatible.” Truth be told, your connection most likely exists somewhere in between both ends of the spectrum.

A simple way to break down the compatibility between two zodiac signs is by measuring the astrological aspect that exists between them. In the case of Virgo and Scorpio, these zodiac signs happen to form a “sextile,” which evokes a lovely, easy, and gentle harmony. Think of a sextile as a chill, sunny, gorgeous day in which you don’t have any plans. While it’s not particularly intense or pivotal, its energy is relaxing and simple in its beauty.

A sextile always exists between earth and water, as well as fire and air. Because Virgo is a mutable earth sign and Scorpio is a fixed water sign, their relationship is beyond copacetic. Here’s why:

Shutterstock

1. They’re both incredibly detail-oriented and observant.

These are two of the most investigative and analytical signs in all the zodiac. Seriously, Virgo and Scorpio could listen to crime podcasts all day long, dissecting the evidence and discussing who the murderer could be. On a lighter note, they’re both highly intelligent zodiac signs who crave intellectual discourse, making them a highly stimulating pair that’s always seeking the truth.

2. Scorpio is more intuitive and Virgo is more practical.

Just because Virgo and Scorpio tend to exhibit harmony in their relationship doesn’t mean they’re without their problems. After all, Scorpio is an emotional water sign who prefers to process things intuitively and esoterically. However, Virgo is a more practical earth sign who would rather look at things logically and focus on the facts. While these qualities could bring balance to their relationship, it could also bring misunderstandings.

3. They both seek consistency and dependability.

These two zodiac signs both crave a lot of the same things. Scorpio values loyalty, reliability, and emotional trust. Virgo desires clear-cut commitments, selflessness, and steadiness. Together, Scorpio and Virgo can forge a friendship that’s based on unbroken plans, comfortable nights indoors, and the ability to be generous. Scorpio and Virgo are the type of friends who could order pizza and hang out in their pajamas while they marathon a TV show, spending the evening talking about their innermost thoughts and feelings.

4. Virgo is more adaptable and Scorpio is more inflexible.

When it comes to change, conflict, and interests outside of the friendship, Virgo and Scorpio might clash. Because Virgo is a mutable sign, they love exploring various innuendos and environments because they give them the opportunity to process new information and refresh their perspective. Scorpio, on the other hand, often prefers to dig their heels into the ground and stick to what they know and find familiar. Remember, Scorpio is a fixed sign.