These 4 Zodiac Signs Love True Crime The Most & They'll Have Theories On Who Did It

Not everyone has the stomach to delve into the dark side of humanity. However, for those of us who do, it's a way of life. True crime is for people who simply can't look away from a grisly, unbearable reality. We all know that horrible, gut-wrenching crimes happen all the time, but to face these crimes head on touches on your deepest fears in the most satisfying way. It's an adrenaline rush; a roller coaster ride of thrills. But, most importantly, it's a chance to insert yourself into an unspeakable situation; one that you, yourself, hope to God you never find yourself in. If you're wondering who understands this phenomenon better than anyone, these zodiac zodiac signs love true crime the most: Scorpio, Virgo, Gemini, and Libra.

Thanks to being born as a curious Gemini, my unflinching fascination with true crime has bewildered my Taurus mother and Pisces father all my life. In fact, I was dead-set on becoming a detective throughout much of my formative years. If only you knew how many crime solving kits I used to go through as a child.

Luckily, my obsession never truly went away. Why do I say "luckily"? Because from the bottom of my dark heart, I truly believe that all those true crime podcasts and TV shows, despite keeping me up so late at night, have given me a deeper understanding of humanity. They've also made me a lot more cautious about trusting just anybody. There are just too many victims who had no idea they were next.

Scorpio: They Can't Resist The Seedy Underbelly Of Humanity

Scorpio rules over the eighth house of mystery, death, taboo, and everything that society would rather remain hidden. Naturally, this zodiac sign probably loves true crime more than any other sign in the zodiac. There's nothing too dark for them too fear; nothing too terrifying for them to turn away from. No matter how out of this world a crime may seem, a Scorpio is rarely ever shocked by how brutal or bizarre a situation is. So many things in this world leaves this zodiac sign feeling bored and underwhelmed. However, true crime never leaves them disappointed.

Virgo: They're Talented Investigators Who Love A Mystery

Because they're so famous for their logical minds, talent for analysis, and detail-oriented perspective, a Virgo makes the most naturally talented detective in all the zodiac. Nothing escapes their laser focus and they pick up on subtleties that would be lost on so many others. They can concoct investigative questions that no one else would think to ask. They connect evidence, facts, and circumstances as flawlessly as someone pieces together an intricate puzzle. If you're ever the victim of a crime and your investigator happens to be a Virgo, trust that you're in good hands.

Gemini: The Balance Between "Good" And "Evil" Fascinates Them

While so many people would rather label everything as "black" or "white," a Gemini understands that to look at a crime in such simple terms would be foolish. Known for their dual-sided nature, endless curiosity, and chameleon abilities, there's no sign in the zodiac who understands people better than a Gemini. And, you better believe a Gemini knows that humanity is made of shades of gray. Because they can get inside the minds of everyone involved in a crime, they can inspect the situation from a very sensitive and intuitive perspective. They prove that nothing is ever what it seems.

Libra: It's So Satisfying For Them When Justice Is Served

Libra is symbolized by the scales in astrology, making them naturally skilled lawyers, judges, and jurors. No sign in the zodiac is as satisfied with enacting justice as a Libra, and you better believe that they'll stay loyal to even the coldest of cases, just so they can finally see a perpetrator behind bars. Rational and logical by nature, a Libra is also able to set aside their emotions for the sake of weighing every option and giving out the fairest of judgements. Delving into true crime gives this zodiac sign a chance to utilize their talents for diplomacy in a way that gives them such an adrenaline rush.