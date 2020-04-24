20 True Crime Podcasts On Spotify That Will Have You Totally Hooked

If fairy tales and happy endings aren't your thing, you might be in need of something more puzzling to challenge your brain. True crime podcasts have only increased in popularity through the years, and while mindless content is always fun, true crime podcasts enable listeners to become super-sleuths at home. Whether serial killers get your blood pumping, or you're in favor of something less murderous and more white-collar, there's so many true crime picks out there. So much so, it can actually be slightly overwhelming. But believe me when I say these 20 true crime podcasts on Spotify deserve a spot on your listening list.

When it comes to true crime podcasts Spotify's selection is seemingly endless. The streaming service has aggregated all the best shows that have taken the world be storm. Some are episodic, while others tell an ongoing tale, but most importantly, they'll keep you captivated every step of the way. Plus, they're a good chance to give your eyes a break from Netflix for a bit.

New true crime podcasts are popping up every day, but there's a few OG shows that are definitely worth checking out as well. These 20 hand-picked selections are sure to satisfy your true crime sweet tooth.

1. Last Podcast On The Left If you love the feeling of your heart racing, you're going to want to add Last Podcast on the Left to your list. The series takes a deep dive into everything from demons and slashers to cults and serial killers. New episodes of Last Podcast on the Left drop 2-3 times a week.

2. To Live And Die In LA You don't have to live in The Golden State to appreciate this gripping crime story. The podcast explores the mysterious disappearance of aspiring actress Adea Shibani, and leaves you constantly scratching your head with its unpredictable twists and turns. The 12-episode podcast wrapped in May 2019.

3. Crime Junkie Crime junkies, rejoice! There's a lot to appreciate about this podcast. The series, hosted by crime-junkies Ashley Flowers and co-hosted by Brit Prawatcovers everything from stalker stories to conspiracy theories. The series gets a new episode every Monday.

4. My Favorite Murder This murderous series was launched in 2016 by friends Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, and amps up the podcast experience by letting fans share true crime stories of their own. Of course, if you're more of a lurker, you can just sit back and listen. Fans can catch new episodes of My Favorite Murder on Mondays and Thursdays.

5. Today In True Crime This podcast is a Spotify original, and definitely sets itself apart from others in its genre. In each episode, the narrator flips back the calendar to examine a true crime event from that specific date in history. The series drops new episodes on the daily, so crime story aficionados can get their fill Monday-Sunday.

6. Crimetown Crimetown, is a new series from Gimlet Media and the creators of HBO's The Jinx. Each season, hosts Marc Smerling and Zac Stuart-Pontier investigate the culture of crime in a different U.S. city. Crimetown's final episode aired in March 2019.

7. Criminal If you want to explore the minds of notorious criminals, this is the podcast for you. It delivers a broader, deep dive on criminal behavior, focusing on the psychological behaviors criminals adapt when carrying out their bad deeds. The series is currently on its 138th episode and airs approximately every two weeks.

8. The Clearing The Clearing tells the all-too-true story of April Balascio, who, as a child, suspected that her father was a murderer. Not only was she right, but she turned her father in. The Clearing spares no details of the eerie story. The eight-episode series wrapped in August 2019.

9. Over My Dead Body: Joe Exotic For fans of Tiger King, this podcast couldn't be more timely. The series follows the same story as told in the wildly popular Netflix documentary, and is hosted by Matt Shaer of the New York Times. Seeing as the series dropped more than a year before the Netflix documentary did, many fans already were familiar with the story. The final episode of the 12-part series aired in November 2019.

10. The Dropout Elizabeth Holmes' story sounds so far-fetched it's almost impossible to believe it's a "true" crime tale. And yet it is. The Dropout explores the downfall of Holmes' multi-billion dollar health technology company that was all based on a lie, and even features interviews with some of the whistle-blowers who exposed her deceptive ways. The series wrapped in February 2019.

11. Accused With Accused, reporter Amber Hunt and photographer Amanda Rossmann team up to analyze a different suspicious death case with each episode. The final episode in the series arrived in January 2020.

12. The Murder Squad This series takes a look back at crime cases that weren't ever solved. With retired cold case investigator Paul Holes and investigative journalist Billy Jensen as hosts, the pro duo make one hell of a sleuthing team. Episodes of The Murder Squad air every Monday.

13. Unsolved Murders True to its title, Unsolved Murders is a podcast drama with a modern twist, and focuses solely on murder cases. New episodes released every Tuesday, but listeners should start with episode one to get the full picture, as cases can be ongoing.

14. Happy Face Happy Face is the story of Keith Hunter Jesperson, aka, the Happy Face Killer, and his brutal crimes. With his own daughter Melissa Moore at the helm of the podcast, it takes listening an intensely personal look back at his life, as well as hers. Happy Face wrapped in December 2018.

15. UK True Crime The U.S. isn't the only nation breeding mysterious crime stories. UK True Crime sheds light on some of the lesser-known crime stories from across the pond. UK True Crime episodes air weekly on Tuesdays.

16. Sword And Scale Sword and Scale is described by host Mike Boudet as "a show that reveals that the worst monsters are real," and it couldn't be more true. The crime series recounts real crimes... but only the darkest kinds. Episodes of Sword and Scale air approximately every three days.

17. Detective Trapp Anaheim investigator Julissa Trapp has built her career on solving hard-to-crack crimes, and Detective Trapp gives listeners a close-up look at her life. For those who have ever dreamed of being an investigator, this is your chance to live vicariously through one. The series wrapped up in December 2019.

18. Murderific The Murderific true crime podcast covers "serial killers, mass murders, the missing and unsolved cases," so basically, it covers all the bases a crime junkie could want. The Murderific podcast drops a new episode approximately once a week.

19. The Officer's Wife There's nothing more eerie than a small town crime where murder was the last thing citizens expected, but that's exactly what The Officer's Wife explores. The podcast takes a look at the death of Jessica Boynton, who was found inside a locked closet with a gunshot wound to her head in Griffin, Georgia. The final episode in the series aired in February 2020.