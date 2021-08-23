When you think about Virgos, chances are you’d describe them as helpful, critical, and analytical. Think about Libras, however, and it’s probably a completely different story. Virgos and Libras differ in modality, element, and overall characteristics — so if you’re wondering about Virgo-Libra friendship compatibility, the answer is, well... a little complicated. I mean, think about it: Virgo is a mutable earth sign, while Libra is a cardinal air sign, so what could these two signs possibly have in common? The short answer is Virgos and Libras get along because of how they both strive to love and support the people they care about over everything else.

Though these two signs have some major differences as individuals, they actually make a phenomenal team when they join forces. Libras have the cardinal modality on their side, so they’re eager to build relationships and create unity with others. With Virgo’s mutable modality, they’re flexible enough to go with the flow of a relationship as it goes through its ups and downs. Together, they can be supportive enough of one another without getting in each other’s way. Breaking down this dynamic is a little bit complicated, so if you’re looking to know more about the compatibility between you and your Libra or Virgo BFF, I’ve got you covered.

alvarez/E+/Getty Images

1. Virgos And Libras can learn from each other.

Virgos are all about productivity and being of service, which can oftentimes clash with a Libra’s desire to sit back, relax, and build relationships. Virgo individuals may see this as a characteristic of laziness and strive to “fix” the things in a Libra’s life. Virgos also tend to lose themselves in the nitty-gritty details of life, and Libras tend to excel at paying attention to the finer things like good food, beautiful scenery, and good conversation. However, Libras can remind them that it’s OK to not always be working to achieve perfection and that everything doesn’t always have to be perfect. Once these two realize how much they can learn from each other, their friendship will be a lot smoother.

2. Libras can help Virgos loosen up, while Virgos can help Libras maintain structure.

Air signs like Libra tend to be very chatty, sociable, and adaptable, but they’re not always the best at sticking with something until the end. Virgo, on the other hand, is an earth sign and they prioritize following through with things and finishing what they start. Virgos thrive when they have a plan and can stick to it, whereas Libras tend to be open to things changing. This could annoy a Virgo, but it can also remind them that life tends to happen while we’re making other plans. Virgos tend to be a bit rigid, so the fun personality of a Libra can encourage them to loosen up a bit. On the flip side, Virgos can remind Libras to maintain some sort of structure in their life so that they can still check things off of their to-do list.

3. Their planetary rulers play a factor, too.

One of the many things that Virgo individuals tend to excel at is communication. Being Mercury-ruled, anything that has to do with speaking, teaching, or writing comes naturally to them. While their communication tends to be very logical and a bit dry, they always fact-check their thoughts and opinions before sharing them, making their word very reliable. Libra is Venus-ruled, meaning they prioritize making people feel at ease. Because they can be very non-confrontational and hate hurting the feelings of those they care about, it can be difficult for a Libra to speak their mind sometimes.

Because a Libra’s desire to keep the peace can clash with a Virgo’s desire for the truth, no matter how harsh, it can be difficult for these two signs to communicate. As friends, it’s important for these two signs to learn how each other communicates in order to avoid frustration and misunderstandings down the line.