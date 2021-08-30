The Sister Sign Of Virgo Might Just Surprise You

Every single zodiac sign needs someone to balance their individual strengths and weaknesses. Thankfully, each of the 12 zodiac signs has a sister sign, which provides a nice balance to every energy present along the zodiac. While opposites tend to butt heads at times, your own sister sign can teach you a lot about yourself while offering an immense amount of support for you. For example, Virgo’s sister sign, Pisces, is as different as they come, but they can teach Virgo individuals so much about harmony. While Virgos tend to thrive when they’re given the opportunity to organize, analyze, and solve problems, the one thing they tend to fall short on is tapping into their emotional, creative side. Luckily for them, Virgo’s sister sign is a pro at all of those things, and can offer an interesting level of personal insight for them.

The good thing about sister signs is that they each share the same modality, as well as a complimentary element, which helps each sister sign pair work through their differences instead of always clashing. Virgo and Pisces are both mutable signs, but they differ in element (Virgo is an earth sign while Pisces is a water sign). However, earth and water complement each other as water provides emotional depth and creativity to an earth sign’s logic and productivity, and vice versa. In fact, every earth sign has a water-ruled sister sign, pointing to the need for both of these elements in order to strike a balance. While Virgo may not always see the need for sensitivity and creativity, it’s a side that they must work on so they don’t always lose themselves in their need to constantly be productive.

Virgo’s Sister Sign, Pisces, Is Their Missing Link

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

Pisces individuals are idealistic, creative, and incredibly intuitive. They are ruled by Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system — and they prioritize spiritual and emotional knowledge as well as wisdom on a grand scale. Virgo, on the other hand, is the most detail-oriented and meticulous sign of the zodiac. Ruled by Mercury, they’re all about concrete logic and reason, which can also be their biggest shortcoming. Oftentimes, Virgos get so caught up in things not being perfect that they miss out on the bigger picture — which is where Pisces energy can really benefit them. For Virgos, it’s important that they don’t allow themselves to lose sight of what really matters, and more often than not, they’re obsessing over something that is pretty insignificant. While Virgo may think they need more efficient, detail-oriented people around them, this is actually far less productive than they may realize. It’s better to be complimented than duplicated, because too much of one thing can easily turn sour.

The sister sign energy that Pisces provides Virgo with is necessary, because without a more expansive viewpoint, what does Virgo have to strive towards? The same even goes for Pisces — the dream can’t become reality without someone willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work, which is something Virgos are really good at. As a Virgo, it’s important when you’re feeling overwhelmed that you tap into your sister sign’s energy. I promise you, it’ll add a perspective that you hadn’t even thought of.