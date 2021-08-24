Have you ever heard the saying that “opposites attract”? Well, I’m 99.9% sure whoever came up with that saying was referring to a Virgo and a Pisces. These two signs are literally opposites on the zodiac wheel, which means that while they couldn’t be more different, they still feel incredibly drawn to each other. Virgo and Pisces can make a pretty surprising duo, but their friendship tends to be quite a special one. Where one sign thrives, the other one wanes, meaning that a Virgo individual’s biggest strength might be a Pisces’ biggest weakness. This makes for an interesting dynamic, but one thing’s for certain when it comes to Virgo-Pisces friendship compatibility: They can learn an immense amount from each other (if they don’t drive each other up the wall first).

Virgo is a sign that’s all about details and efficiency, and they thrive when they’re given a project or a job to do. Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac. While they’re not great at paying attention to the small details, they excel at big-picture projects or things that require a lot of imagination and creativity. Though this makes for a phenomenal pair when you put these two together, it can also be extremely complicated. If you’re a Virgo who’s got a Pisces BFF or vice versa, here’s why you probably get on each other’s last nerve sometimes.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

1. Virgo’s attention to detail can annoy dream-oriented Pisces.

As the most meticulous sign of the zodiac, a Virgo’s need to “fix” things is definitely something that Pisces individuals can resent. Virgos tend to express their love via acts of service, so it can oftentimes feel as though these two signs are speaking different languages. In order to combat this, it’s important for Pisces individuals to remember how important details can be. After all, in order for a dream to become reality, that dream needs to be guided by some sort of plan — and that’s where Virgos come in. As essentially two sides of the same coin, this pair can get a lot done together as long as they honor their differences (and each other’s strengths).

2. Pisces’ constant adaptability may feel like instability to a Virgo.

Pisces folks are as flexible as they come. As a mutable water sign, there’s no confining or limiting them, no matter how hard you try. This makes them excellent at adjusting when needed, but they oftentimes lose themselves in people or places because of how changeable they are. To a Virgo, this may look flaky or unreliable, but it’s truly a Pisces’ biggest strength. Their chameleon-like ability makes them super easy to get along with, whereas Virgo can sometimes be a bit more stuck in their ways. It’s important for Virgos to keep in mind that they’re a mutable sign, too, so it’s important for them to lean into change when necessary. Stability is great, but it can also lead to stagnation. Pisces can teach Virgo how to navigate the ebbs and flows of life with ease.

3. Virgo’s rigidity may limit or restrict Pisces.

Virgo individuals are as productive as it gets, so they tend to have an inclination toward over-working and nitpicking. While these qualities makes them stand out in the workplace, they can also come off as a nag (without meaning to) in a friendship with a Pisces. It’s easy for Pisces to feel limited by Virgo’s desire to “fix” them, so it’s important that boundaries are implemented within this dynamic so that no one feels disrespected. While Pisces needs a lot of room to go wherever the wind takes them, they can learn a thing or two about organization from Virgo. Too much structure can be boring, but too much spontaneity can make things more complicated than they need to be.

4. Overall, these two signs can work through their differences.

While there’s some pretty big differences between these two, earth and water signs still tend to work very well together because they both have qualities that support the other’s overall objectives. Too much earth without water leads to dryness, and too much water without earth leads to floods. Together, this duo balances each other out in the best of ways. As long as Virgo gives Pisces the room to dream big and Pisces doesn’t get in the way of Virgo’s to-do list, they should have a healthy friendship.