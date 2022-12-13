Taylor Swift’s 13 Biggest Feats In 2022

Taylor Swift’s 2022 turned out to be one long
lavender haze. The prolific musician had one of the biggest years in her career thanks to the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights , This included making history on the Billboard charts to dominating every award show where she’s nominated.
Add on unprecedented mayhem for tickets to her highly-anticipated
and an announcement that she’s directing her first feature film, and this year was proof that Swift isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Time and time again, she’s proven that she continues to push herself creatively. The Eras Tour
Since Swift achieved so much this year, refresh your memory with her biggest 2022 highlights below.
01
Feb. 11: Swift Collaborates With Ed Sheeran..Again
02
May 4: Swift Sparks
1989 Re-Record Rumors After Dropping “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
After Swift dropped her
Fearless and Red re-recorded albums in 2021, fans have been wondering which album she’ll re-release next. On May 6, she dropped an updated version of her fan-favorite track “This Love,” which was featured in the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. “This Love” first appeared on 1989, so of course, the kicked into high gear. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) theories 03
May 18: Swift Gives A Commencement Speech At NYU’s Graduation Ceremony
Though Swift never went to college, she received her first collegiate certification —
an honorary doctorate from New York University. Oh, and she also delivered a speech at the school’s graduation ceremony in front of thousands of people. In a May 18 Instagram, Swift revealed she wore a cap and gown “ for the very first time” to the event at Yankee Stadium.
During her speech,
Swift told graduates not to fear making mistakes because they’re inevitable. “Learn to live alongside cringe. No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively,” she said. “Cringe is unavoidable over a lifetime.” 04
June 24: Swift Drops “Carolina” For The
Where The Crawdads Sing Soundtrack
Swift’s next music release this year came in June when
she dropped “Carolina” for the soundtrack. In Where The Crawdads Sing a March 22 Instagram, Swift revealed she asked to record a song for the film since she loved the book.
“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” she wrote.
05
Aug. 12: Swift’s Oscar Campaign For
All Too Well: The Short Film Is Announced 06
Aug. 28: Swift Announces
Midnights At The 2022 VMAs Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
There’s before the
2022 VMAs and after in the Swiftverse. While accepting the Video of the Year award for All Too Well: The Short Film, she unexpectedly teased a major announcement. “I thought it would be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out [on] Oct. 21,” Swift said, which made the audience erupt in applause.
Later that night, she announced on her website that her new album is called
Midnights. 07
Oct 7: Swift Marks Her Acting Return With
Amsterdam
Three years after Swift appeared in
, she returned to the big screen in David O. Russell’s ‘30s period film, Cats . The movie premiered on Oct. 7 and featured huge stars like Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, and Amsterdam Anya Taylor-Joy. 08
Oct. 21:
Midnights Makes Billboard History
By far, Swift’s biggest moment of 2022 was when she released
Midnights on Oct. 21. The star made history several times over with the release, including becoming the first artist to occupy all Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. Swift broke Drake’s previous record after he sent nine songs to the Hot 100 in September 2021 following the release of his sixth studio album, . Certified Lover Boy
According to
Billboard, Midnights also had the biggest week for an album in seven years by selling 1.578 million equivalent album units in the states. 09
Nov. 1: Swift Announces
The Eras Tour Live On Good Morning America
Following
Midnights’ release, Swift announced plans to do something she hasn’t in years: tour. “I’m going back on tour,” she said on Good Morning America. “The tour is called The Eras Tour, and it’s a journey through all of my musical eras of my career .” 10
Nov. 15: Swift’s
The Eras Tour Crashes Ticketmaster Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Unfortunately, the initial tour excitement didn’t last long. When presale tickets for Swift’s tour went live on Nov. 15,
Ticketmaster crashed. According to Live Nation Entertainment’s chairman Greg Maffei, over 14 million people and bots tried to purchase presale tickets. “We could've filled 900 stadiums,” Maffei told CNBC during a Nov. 17 interview. Since there was an “insufficient” amount of tickets remaining for Swift’s tour following the presale, the general sale was canceled.
Swift responded to the fiasco with
a Nov. 18 statement on Instagram telling fans she hopes to create “more opportunities” to connect in person. She made that happen just weeks later when Ticketmaster announced that they would be having another, smaller sale for Swift’s tour specifically for Verified Fans after being asked by her team to give fans another chance to score tickets. 11
Nov. 15: Swift’s
All Too Well: The Short Film Earns A Grammy Nomination Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 12
Dec. 9: Swift Lands Her First Feature Film As A Director
George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 13
Dec. 12: Swift’s “Shake It Off” Lawsuit Gets Dropped
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
After five long years, Taylor Swift’s legal battle surrounding “Shake It Off” was finally shook off.
that Variety reported on Dec.12 songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler’s lawsuit over Swift’s 2014 single “ Shake It Off” had ended.
According to
Variety, Hall and Butler filed a copyright lawsuit in 2017 claiming Swift stole lyrics they wrote for the girl group 3LW’s 2001 single “Playas Gon’ Play.” Swift denied having heard of the song or the group. A trial date was set for January 2023, but both parties agreed to drop the lawsuit and avoid going to trial.
Swift has scored a major legal victory as she can now
move forward with re-recording her , on which “Shake It Off” first appeared. 1989 album
Clearly, 2022 was a great year for Swift but she isn’t slowing down. She’s speeding up actually, literally. Next, she’ll reunite with fans on her tour. Talk about iconic.
