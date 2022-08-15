Taylor Swift Is In The Running For An Oscar

It might finally be time for Taylor Swift to claim her Oscar. The superstar singer already boasts a massive collection of prestigious awards, including 11 Grammys, countless music trophies, and even an Emmy, but has actually never been nominated for an Academy Award. That could very well change this year, though, and the most surprising twist of all is that the nomination could be for her film direction rather than her songwriting. As we ramp up to an exciting awards season, here’s what Swifties need to know about Taylor Swift’s All Too Well Oscar eligibility.

When Swift re-released her beloved 2012 power ballad “All Too Well” nearly a decade later in 2021, it was so much more than just a re-recording. Swift expanded the fan-fave track to a whopping ten minutes, and dropped a nearly 15-minute video to accompany it. The cinematic was not just a regular music video — Swift billed it as All Too Well: The Short Film, starring buzzy actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, and premiered the film at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City where it screened for a week in mid-November. It’s very clear Swift treated the project as more of a movie than a music video, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences agrees with her assessment.

On Aug. 12, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed All Too Well: A Short Film is eligible to be nominated for the Best Live Action Short category at the 2023 Oscars. Normally, since All Too Well premiered in November 2021, it would have missed the nomination window for the Academy Awards recognizing films from the year 2022, but luckily, the Shorts categories have a bit more lenient window, which began on Oct. 1, 2021, just before All Too Well’s drop.

Given the immense popularity of All Too Well: The Short Film, Swift definitely has a shot at not only scoring her first Oscars nomination, but also potentially adding an Academy Award to her mantle. If she does nab an Oscar at the March 12, 2023 ceremony, she’ll be three-fourths of the way to achieving EGOT glory, with only a Tony eluding her.

Oh, and All Too Well isn’t the only Swift project that could very likely receive and Oscar nomination this year. She’s also getting awards buzz for her haunting folk song “Carolina,” which she wrote for the 2022 film Where the Crawdads Sing. The Best Original Song category has snubbed all of Swift’s past soundtrack efforts — “Safe and Sound” from The Hunger Games, “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, and “Only the Young” from Miss Americana all failed to get any Oscars recognition — but this could be her year to finally get a nod in the ceremony’s biggest musical category.

This is all great for Swifties, but fans will have to sit tight until the 2023 Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 24, 2023 to see if Swift actually gets her first (and possibly even second) Oscar nom. Then, the 94th annual Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, 2023 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.