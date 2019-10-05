When Taylor Swift came on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon was ready with a totally fun game that showcased Swift's killer ear. At least, that was until Swift had an issue identifying a song she definitely knows super well. Whatever the case, it was a good laugh. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Swift was a guest on The Tonight Show and one of the most awk moments while playing a game of "Name That Song." Yep, Taylor Swift didn't recognize "Shake It Off" on The Tonight Show and the video is pretty hilarious.

Wondering how it's even possible that the singer couldn't guess her own song playing? Well, TBH, when The Tonight Show's band, The Roots, play the song titles in the game "Name That Song," there are only instrumentals, and I suppose it could be easy to have trouble identifying songs that way. But then again, Swift is a musician — and she did correctly guess plenty of other songs in the game. In fact, she was totally beating Jimmy Fallon, pretty much up until she didn't guess the last song, which happened to be her own.

The reactions from both Fallon and Swift during the video are hilarious. At first, Swift was proving herself to be a music-identifying queen. She was able to correctly guess quite a few songs within the first few seconds of instrumentals. For example, when the third song in the lineup was played, she immediately guessed "Hot In Herre" by Nelly. To this, Fallon was a little surprised and asked her how she did it. Swift responded by first saying, "This is my favorite song," and then admitting that "middle school leaves imprints on you."

Both of them looked ~so~ concentrated at some moments, it was kind of amazing to watch. Fallon was trying hard, but he didn't beat Taylor. She kept guessing songs correctly before he had the chance — including "Kiss Me" from Sixpence None The Richer and "...Baby One More Time" by Britney Spears.

But, finally, she was defeated and in a very shocking way. Fallon stated that the last song would be "worth 10,000 points" and whoever guessed the song right would win "the whole game."

As Swift was trying to figure out what song it was, Fallon swooped in to guess "Shake It Off," and it was over. Swift's face was priceless.

Fallon, as you can see, was laughing in the background and went on to say that this event was his "favorite thing that ever happened on the whole show, ever." That's a pretty strong statement with all of the episodes of The Tonight Show and "Name That Song." But I can't say I blame him. Watching Swift realize she did not immediately recognize her own song and pretend to run off in embarrassment was pretty incredible.

What makes the whole thing even more hilarious is the fact that a bit earlier in the game, Swift had mentioned the song. Instead of telling Fallon to "calm down" she used a different phrase and explained that she's "had to learn to say different versions of common phrases like, ‘shake it off'... I've had to figure out how to not say puns of my own songs."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

And that game wasn't the only thing that made viewers LOL that night. Earlier in the evening, Jimmy Fallon shared a video of Taylor Swift crying over a banana. That deserves further explanation, but let's just say it was due to pain medication after surgery... and her mom being a total mom, recorded the video and then sent it to Fallon so the whole world could see it.

I don't know about you, but if I was Swift, I would have been super embarrassed the whole night. It's OK, though — Fallon thought it was the best thing ever and Swift clearly knows how to laugh at herself like a total pro.