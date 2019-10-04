If you ever wonder what parents of the most high-profile celebrities are like, well, they're really no different than anyone else's parents. They still watch over their kids while they're sick, they still drive them to and from the doctor, and apparently, they also film hilarious videos of their kids while they're loopy from pain meds after getting surgery. Can you guess which famous parent I'm talking about? OK, I'll tell you. I'm talking about Andrea Swift, aka, Taylor Swift's mom. Andrea Swift filmed a video of Taylor Swift crying over a banana while on some pain medications. Instead of sharing the video to Facebook just for friends and family to enjoy, Andrea Swift sent it to Jimmy Fallon so he could share it with the whole word. OMG. I just watched the video, and I can say that it honestly made my whole day because it's that funny. Thanks, mom! (Sorry, Taylor.)

So let me tell you how it all went down. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the start of her interview, Fallon asked Swift, "Can you see me by the way?" which made Swift so confused (honestly, who wouldn't be?). Fallon explained he asked the question because he heard Swift recently got lasik eye surgery.

Swift got even more confused at this point because she hadn't told anyone about the surgery. After Fallon asked if she got any medication following the procedure, Swift knew something was up. She said, "They definitely give you some hardcore pills after you have a laser in your eye. What is going on?"

This is the look of someone who totally knows you're up to something:

YouTube

Then Fallon spilled the beans: Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, sent Fallon a video of her daughter acting all loopy after taking some pain medication for her surgery. Oh, no. Swift had no idea this video even existed, so she was definitely not looking forward to the video at all.

And this is the look of someone who knows they're about to be embarrassed by a parent:

YouTube

The video showed Swift with goggles hilariously taped to her head. I'm not lying: She literally had tape all over her face. Swift then grabbed a banana for a snack, but apparently, she picked the wrong one because Swift told her mom, "It wasn't the one I wanted!"

Her mom told her it's OK and that she can grab another one, which made Swift ask, "But what do we do with this now?" Andrea Swift said she would eat the banana instead, and Swift replied, "But it doesn't have a head."

Oh my gosh, can this video get any funnier? Spoiler: Yes, it can! After Swift was finally satisfied with her choice of banana, she went to bed and began hilariously eating it while lying down.

Taylor, you OK?

YouTube

I literally laughed out loud watching the clip. In case you haven't seen it yet, do yourself a favor and go watch it right now.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

I bet Swift is going to be calling her mom very soon for this one. Fallon told Swift to tell her mom thanks for the video, but Swift said, "Oh, you know what? I'm going to tell her something."

Bless momma Swift for bringing a smile to everyone's faces today!