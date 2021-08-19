Ed Sheeran Finally Revealed The Title & Release Date Of His New Album

Ed Sheeran is gearing up to release new music, and it will be here before you know it. Sheerios were over the moon when the pop star released his single “Bad Habits” on June 25, and he’s got even more bops up his sleeve. The new details of his fifth studio album are slowly but surely emerging, so it’s time to get excited. Here’s what fans should know about Ed Sheeran's Equals release date, tracklisting, and more.

Sheeran dropped the exciting news about his new album via Instagram on Aug. 19. The singer revealed the album title would be ‘=‘ (pronounced Equal) and fans can expect it to arrive Oct. 29. Sheeran also said the album has been four years in the making.

“I started writing and recording this album June 2017,” he revealed. “Its been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record.”

For Sheeran, the record is an especially emotional one because it was partially inspired by his late friend Michael. “I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it. The next song off of it is called Visiting Hours, which I finished for my friend Michael who sadly passed away this year,” he said in the post.

Sheeran promised “lots more music to come,” but, for now, here are all the details of what Sheerios can look forward to.

Release Date

Equal will hit all major streaming platforms on Oct. 29 according to Sheeran’s Instagram post.

Tracklist

In his album announcement post, Sheeran included the full tracklist. Equal will include 14 songs in total, which you can see the titles to below.

Instagram

Music Videos

Sheeran released the first music video tied to Equal in June. The “Bad Habits” visual saw Sheeran take on a vampire persona and fly through the streets with his blood-sucking friends.

Guest Features

On the same day he announced his album, Sheeran revealed the names of several musicians he’d been working on the record with.

“Thank you to @kylieminogue and @jimmybarnesofficial for sharing their talent on the backing vocals of the recorded version of this song,” he wrote when sharing a snippet of his song “Visiting Hours.” At the time, they were the only known collaborators.

You can see the preview of “Visiting Hours” below.

It’s been nearly four years since fans were blessed with an album from Sheeran, but, so far, it seems the wait was worth it.