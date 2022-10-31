Taylor Had The Best Response To Breaking This Billboard Hot 100 Record

Taylor Swift just made history. On Oct. 31, Billboard revealed that the singer became the first artist to claim every spot on the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of her Midnights album. The only artist to joined her on the list was Lana Del Rey, who is featured on Swift’s track, “Snow on the Beach.”

The lead single off Midnights, “Anti-Hero,” debuted at No. 1. The song was followed by tracks “Lavender Haze” and “Maroon” which debuted at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Coming in at No. 4 and No. 5 were “Snow on the Beach” and “Midnight Rain.”

“Bejeweled,” “Question...?” and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” were slotted at No. 6, No. 7, and No. 8. Finally, No. 9 and No. 10 went to “Karma” and “Vigilante Sh*t.”

In response to breaking the Billboard record, Swift tweeted, “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

According to Billboard, Drake previously held the record of the artist with the most songs in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 in a single week. In September 2021, the rapper dropped his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, and sent nine songs off the record to the Top 10.

Anticipation was high for Midnights, which might have factored into its record-breaking performance. Midnights is Swift’s first new album in nearly two years, save for her “Taylor’s Version” re-releases of Fearless and Red.

Swift’s last two albums of entirely original new music Folklore and Evermore were released in 2020 and saw her experiment with indie folk and alt-pop. Swift returned to her classic pop sound on Midnights.

Swift won’t immediately be celebrating breaking Billboard records with a world tour. She told Jimmy Fallon during an Oct. 24 appearance on The Tonight Show that she’ll tour when the timing feels right. She wrapped her last tour in support of her Reputation album in 2018.

“I really miss that connection,” Swift told Fallon about performing live for fans. “When it’s time, we’ll do it.”