Swifties Moonlighted As Comedians With These Hilarious ‘Midnights’ Memes

Swifties, all those restless nights of anticipating this night-fueled release are over. In the early hours of Oct. 21, Taylor Swift dropped her 10th album Midnights, and fans are absolutely living for it. Seriously, even Spotify reportedly crashed upon the project’s release. Much like Swift’s other albums, this era has been a doozy with its mysterious (yet unconfirmed) theories and clock references. Either way, her fans have kept their fingers on the pulse with this record, and are already crowning Midnights as album of the year.

The rollout for this project began at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2022. ICYMI, the star won Video of the Year for her 10-minute visual of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” and used her acceptance speech to announce TS10 was on the horizon. That same night, Swift made Midnights presence official on Instagram.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams...,” she wrote in the caption alongside the album’s moody cover art. “For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we’ll meet ourselves.”

Since then, fans counted down the days-hours-and minutes until Midnights release. Literally, there’s an entire theory on whether the record is a nod to Swift’s age in days-old form.

Swift further drummed up anticipation with the release of her TikTok series, Midnights Mayhem with Me. There, the singer revealed the record’s 13-song tracklist using a bingo machine and numbered balls. She also teased that a “3 a.m. chaotic surprise” was underway. The shocker in question? Well, three hours after the album’s release, the star dropped Midnights (3 a.m. Edition), an extended version that features seven additional songs. Talk about choosing chaos.

“I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13,” she wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Swifties wasted no time gushing over the new project on social media. See the funniest (and honestly, relatable) reactions from Swift’s Midnights album, below.