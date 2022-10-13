Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Taylor, & Drake Lead The AMAs Nominations
The full list of nominees is fire.
When it comes to the American Music Awards, there’s no such thing as a dull experience. The annual event always bring the glitz, glamour, and several memorable moments that social media will endlessly gush over. I mean, who can forget when Cardi B flaunted her comedic chops as host at last year’s ceremony? Or when Taylor Swift impressively broke the record as the AMAs’ most-awarded artist that same year?
By the looks of it, this year’s talent highlight will be no different. On Oct. 13, the AMAs announced the nominees for their 2022 award show, and it features some of the hottest artists. Latin artist Bad Bunny leads the pack with eight nominations, including his first nod for artist of the year. Next up are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Drake with six nominations each. The Weeknd, Adele, and Harry Styles are close behind with five nominations each.
This year’s award show also added new categories to their nomination tab. Now, fans can vote for their favorite K-Pop and Afrobeats artist, favorite rock song, and favorite rock album. Even better, that’s not the end of all the thrilling things to come.
Read below for everything you need to know about the 2022 AMAs.
When Are The 2022 AMAs?
The AMAs will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8pm EST, on ABC.
Who Is Hosting The 2022 AMAs?
So far, a host for the 2022 AMAs has not been announced.
Who Is Performing At The 2022 AMAs?
Similar to the host slot, the AMAs have not yet released a performance lineup.
When Does Voting For The 2022 AMAs End?
IYDK, fans solely determine who takes home the trophy. Voting for all AMA categories is now open at billboard.com/amasvote and through Twitter. Voting for Favorite K-Pop Artist will open on Tuesday, November 1. It’s not clear when voting will end.
Who Are The 2022 AMAs Nominees?
The 2022 AMAs nomination roster is something serious. Check out the nominees below.
Artist Of The Year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
Collaboration Of The Year
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”
- Future ft. Drake & Tems: “WAIT FOR U”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber: “STAY”
Favorite Touring Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
Favorite Music Video
- Adele: “Easy On Me”
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone: “Me Porto Bonito”
- Harry Styles: “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”
- Taylor Swift: “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
Favorite Pop Album
- Adele: 30
- Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé: Renaissance
- Harry Styles: Harry’s House
- Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor’s Version)
- The Weeknd: Dawn FM
Favorite Pop Song
- Adele: “Easy On Me”
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- Harry Styles: “As It Was”
- Lizzo: “About Damn Time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber: “STAY”
Favorite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Country Duo or Group
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
- Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones
- Cody Johnson: Human: The Double Album
- Luke Combs: Growin’ Up
- Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor’s Version)
- Walker Hayes: Country Stuff: The Album
Favorite Country Song
- Chris Stapleton: “You Should Probably Leave”
- Cody Johnson: “’Til You Can’t”
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter: “Thinking ‘Bout You”
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan: “Buy Dirt”
- Morgan Wallen: “Wasted on You”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist Female
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
- Future: I NEVER LIKED YOU
- Gunna: DS4EVER
- Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- Lil Durk: 7220
- Polo G: Hall of Fame 2.0
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
- Future ft. Drake & Tems: “WAIT FOR U”
- Jack Harlow: “First Class”
- Kodak Black: “Super Gremlin”
- Latto: “Big Energy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- GIVĒON
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Favorite R&B Album
- Beyoncé: Renaissance
- Drake: Honestly, Nevermind
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak): An Evening with Silk Sonic
- Summer Walker: Still Over It
- The Weeknd: Dawn FM
Favorite R&B Song
- Beyoncé: “BREAK MY SOUL”
- Muni Long: “Hrs And Hrs”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak): “Smokin Out The Window”
- SZA: “I Hate U”
- Wizkid ft. Tems: “Essence”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin Album
- Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko: La 167
- J Balvin: JOSE
- Rauw Alejandro: Vice Versa
- ROSALÍA: MOTOMAMI
Favorite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone: “Me Porto Bonito”
- Becky G x KAROL G: “MAMIII”
- KAROL G: “PROVENZA”
- Rauw Alejandro: “Todo de Ti”
- Sebastián Yatra: “Dos Oruguitas”
Favorite Rock Artist
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
Favorite Rock Song
- Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young”
- Imagine Dragons x JID: “Enemy”
- Kate Bush: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
- Måneskin: “Beggin’”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer”
Favorite Rock Album
- Coldplay: Music of the Spheres
- Ghost: Impera
- Imagine Dragons: Mercury – Act 1
- Machine Gun Kelly: mainstream sellout
- Red Hot Chili Peppers: Unlimited Love
Favorite Inspirational Artist
- Anne Wilson
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
Favorite Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
Favorite Soundtrack
- ELVIS
- Encanto
- Sing 2
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
- Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid
Favorite K-Pop Artist
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- TWICE