To say 2021 was an impressive year for Taylor Swift would be an understatement. She not only re-released multiple recordings of her earlier albums, but also dropped new, never-before-heard music while she was at it. And as the 2021 American Music Awards kicked off on Nov. 21, Taylor Swift only continued to impress. Swift broke records at this year’s show, and Swifties couldn’t be more proud.

The AMAs broadcast on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and while Swift wasn’t in attendance, she virtually accepted her awards with a meaningful speech. First up, Swift won the award for Favorite Pop Album for Evermore, and she gratefully thanked fans from home.

"Thank you so much to the fans. This is such an amazing honor," she said. "The fact that you would do this for Evermore, I've always been so proud of this album. I've always looked at Evermore as Folklore's fun, younger sister. So, thank you so much for doing this."

Swift also gave a shout out to Swifties for supporting her new album, Red (Taylor’s Version). “I just want to say to the fans, thank you for all the amazing support that you have thrown my way with Red (my version),” she said. “It's been so much fun. I'm so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine. Have a great night. Love you guys."

Swift also took home the award for Favorite Female Pop Artist, which brought her to a grand total of 34 AMAs throughout the course of her career. The new number broke her previous record of 32 wins. Basically, it’s a big deal for Swifties.

Fans were thrilled to see her break the record, even if she didn’t win Artist of the Year. (That honor went to BTS; other nominees in the category were Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd.)

Here’s to Swift continuing to smash records basically anywhere she goes.