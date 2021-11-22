So much went down at the 2021 American Music Awards. Olivia Rodrigo made her debut AMAs performance, BTS and Coldplay performed their “My Univerise” collab for the first time, and of course, big awards were given out to artists like Taylor Swift. But the real highlight of the show was seeing Cardi B host the star-studded event. She cracked so many jokes and wore a variety of gorgeous outfits throughout the night, and pretty much everyone agreed she nailed the gig. These tweets about Cardi B as the 2021 AMAs host highlight just how much she slayed.

While Cardi B is no stranger to the AMAs stage, the 2021 ceremony marked her first time taking up hosting duties. The rapper first revealed she would be hosting the show in a Nov. 2 Instagram. “Im so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs! Tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCnetwork,” she wrote. In a press release, the star also said she was “so excited” to host and was ready to bring her personality to the AMAs stage.

Fans couldn’t wait to see Cardi B make her hosting debut, so when the AMAs aired on Nov. 21, they were happy to watch her have so much fun on stage. Obviously, Cardi served fashionable lewks as always, but she really took it to the next level for the AMAs, changing into different couture ‘fits each time she hit the stage. Fans were living for all the stunning fashion moments.

But Cardi didn’t just serve looks; she also got tons of laughs as host. One of the funniest moments came when she used the stage to ask JoJo Siwa to visit her daughter Kulture for Christmas. It was a total mom moment, and Siwa even said she’d be down for it later when she was onstage.

In general, Cardi’s fun, silly personality made the whole awards show feels so much more alive.

After she wowed viewers with her next-level looks and her laugh-out-loud jokes, pretty much every Cardi B fan agrees on the same thing: We need her to host as many awards shows as possible.