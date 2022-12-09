Taylor Swift’s Director Era Will Continue With A Feature Film

Taylor Swift is moving up as a director. After years of getting behind the camera of her own music videos, the “Bejeweled” singer is now set to direct her first feature film. On Friday, Dec. 9, Variety reported Swift wrote an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. Yes, you read that right. A movie from one of the greatest storytellers around will be coming soon, and if you’re just as excited as I am, here’s what you should know about the upcoming project.

Although details about Swift’s feature film, like its release date, trailer, plot, and cast, haven’t been shared yet, Swifties can already tell the project is going to be amazing. I mean, Searchlight Pictures, which is known for creating critically-acclaimed films like 12 Years A Slave, The Shape of Water, and Nomadland, all of which have won an Oscar for Best Picture, is helping bring Swift’s vision to life.

Swift is definitely in good hands with the studio, which has also produced recent streaming hits like The Dropout, Fresh, and Fire Island. According to Variety, Searchlight Studios presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement that they were looking forward to working with Swift on her latest endeavor.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” the duo said.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The news of Swift’s feature film debut arrived just weeks after the singer won Favorite Music Video for her self-directed “All Too Well” short film at the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Earlier in November, the Recording Academy also announced Swift’s short film received a nomination for Best Music Video at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Back in August, the star’s 10-minute-long music video also took home five awards at the 2022 VMAs: Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, Best Direction, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.

Swift has yet to comment on news about her feature film.