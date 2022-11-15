Beyoncé & Adele Dominated The Grammy Nominations

The moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for its highly-anticipated 2023 Grammy Awards. By the looks of it, the 65th annual ceremony will be one of the most competitive ones ever because once again, Adele and Beyoncé are up against each other for the top categories, making next year’s show a can’t-miss event.

In case you need a refresher, Adele and Beyoncé famously faced off for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards. In the end, the “Easy On Me” singer’s third studio album, 25, took home the prize. However, in her acceptance speech, Adele said she couldn’t accept the award because she felt that Beyoncé’s sixth studio album, Lemonade, should have won. Fans were also split over who deserved the award because both albums were incredibly successful.

Now, five years later, the stars are headed for another showdown once the 2023 Grammy Awards rolls around in February. Adele’s fourth album, 30, and Beyoncé’s seventh album, Renaissance, are both nominated for Album of the Year. As if that wasn’t enough, the singers are also competing for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. So, who will come out on top this time? You’ll just have to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards to find out. Check out all the details about the ceremony below.

When Are The 2023 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammys will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5. According to the official Grammys website, the show’s broadcast time will be announced at a later date.

What Is The Location Of The 2023 Grammys?

The show will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

How Can I Watch The 2023 Grammys?

Fans can tune into the 2023 Grammy Awards on CBS. They can also stream the show live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Who Is Hosting The 2023 Grammys?

The host for the 2023 Grammy Awards has yet to be announced. However, it’s possible it could be Trevor Noah since he’s hosted the last two shows.

Who Is Performing At The 2023 Grammys?

The Recording Academy hasn’t announced the performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards just yet.

Who Is Presenting At The 2023 Grammys?

The presenters for the 2023 Grammys Awards are still unknown.

Who Is Nominated For The 2023 Grammys?

The most nominated artist for the 2023 Grammys is Beyoncé, who leads the pack with nine nominations. According to the New York Times, she’s now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most nominations received by any musician in Grammys history.

Behind Beyoncé is Kendrick Lamar, who received eight nominations at the 2023 Grammys, and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who scored seven nominations each. See the nominees below.

Record of the Year

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Album of the Year

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo - Special

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy on Me

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Gayle - ABCDEFU

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross - Thank You

Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...

Michael Bublé - Higher

Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix - Evergreen

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA - Voyage

Adele - 30

Coldplay - Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Lizzo - Special

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Bonobo - Fragments

Diplo - Diplo

Odesza - The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight

Grant Geissman - Blooz

Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

Best Rock Performance

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We’ll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

Turnstile - Blackout

Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Turnstile - Blackout

The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If

Idles - Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9

Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief - Certainty

Florence and the Machine - King

Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire - WE

Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk - Fossora

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé - Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry - Operation Funk

Moonchild - Starfuit

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon

Terrace Martin - Drones

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye - Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton - Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Jack Harlow - First Class

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard

Latto - Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled - God Did

Future - I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

