Beyoncé & Adele Dominated The Grammy Nominations
They’ll face off like it’s 2017 all over again.
The moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for its highly-anticipated 2023 Grammy Awards. By the looks of it, the 65th annual ceremony will be one of the most competitive ones ever because once again, Adele and Beyoncé are up against each other for the top categories, making next year’s show a can’t-miss event.
In case you need a refresher, Adele and Beyoncé famously faced off for Album of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards. In the end, the “Easy On Me” singer’s third studio album, 25, took home the prize. However, in her acceptance speech, Adele said she couldn’t accept the award because she felt that Beyoncé’s sixth studio album, Lemonade, should have won. Fans were also split over who deserved the award because both albums were incredibly successful.
Now, five years later, the stars are headed for another showdown once the 2023 Grammy Awards rolls around in February. Adele’s fourth album, 30, and Beyoncé’s seventh album, Renaissance, are both nominated for Album of the Year. As if that wasn’t enough, the singers are also competing for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. So, who will come out on top this time? You’ll just have to watch the 2023 Grammy Awards to find out. Check out all the details about the ceremony below.
When Are The 2023 Grammys?
The 2022 Grammys will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5. According to the official Grammys website, the show’s broadcast time will be announced at a later date.
What Is The Location Of The 2023 Grammys?
The show will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
How Can I Watch The 2023 Grammys?
Fans can tune into the 2023 Grammy Awards on CBS. They can also stream the show live and on-demand on Paramount+.
Who Is Hosting The 2023 Grammys?
The host for the 2023 Grammy Awards has yet to be announced. However, it’s possible it could be Trevor Noah since he’s hosted the last two shows.
Who Is Performing At The 2023 Grammys?
The Recording Academy hasn’t announced the performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards just yet.
Who Is Presenting At The 2023 Grammys?
The presenters for the 2023 Grammys Awards are still unknown.
Who Is Nominated For The 2023 Grammys?
The most nominated artist for the 2023 Grammys is Beyoncé, who leads the pack with nine nominations. According to the New York Times, she’s now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most nominations received by any musician in Grammys history.
Behind Beyoncé is Kendrick Lamar, who received eight nominations at the 2023 Grammys, and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who scored seven nominations each. See the nominees below.
Record of the Year
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Album of the Year
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo - Special
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele - Easy on Me
Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross - Thank You
Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
Michael Bublé - Higher
Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix - Evergreen
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA - Voyage
Adele - 30
Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Lizzo - Special
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé - Renaissance
Bonobo - Fragments
Diplo - Diplo
Odesza - The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
Grant Geissman - Blooz
Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
Best Rock Performance
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
Turnstile - Blackout
Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Turnstile - Blackout
The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
Idles - Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief - Certainty
Florence and the Machine - King
Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire - WE
Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk - Fossora
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight
Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé - Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry - Operation Funk
Moonchild - Starfuit
Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
Terrace Martin - Drones
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Jack Harlow - First Class
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled - God Did
Future - I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
Check out the rest of the nominations on the official Grammys website.