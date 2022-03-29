Harry Styles' New Single "As It Was" Drops In Less Than A Week

Harry Styles is set to dominate this spring, well, not that he hasn’t dominated the last several springs. Or years, frankly. Still, Styles is going to have an especially exciting few months, even by his standards.

On March 23, the singer announced his third studio album, Harry’s House, is dropping on May 20. While the full-length record won’t arrive for nearly two months, the first taste of new music is arriving very soon.

Styles’ new single, “As It Was,” premieres on April 1. He made the announcement on March 28 accompanied by a series of Instagram photos showing his back in a glittering red ensemble. Since new music from Styles is coming soon, here’s everything you should know about his next musical era.

Harry’s House Release Date

The album Harry’s House will drop on May 20. Styles shared the official album cover on March 23.

Harry’s House Fan Theories

Harry’s House will mark Styles’ first album since Fine Line debut in December of 2019 and his third solo record. His eponymous debut album was released in 2017.

Styles officially announced Harry’s House on March 23, but fans have speculated about the album since last year. Some suspected his third album would have to do with the concept of “home” after the singer ended many of his ongoing Love On Tour concert dates by saying, “Are you ready to go home?” A fan on TikTok also noted he changed the sections of standing pits at his upcoming concerts from “cherry” and “watermelon” (which are references the songs “Cherry” and “Watermelon Sugar” on Fine Line) to “hallway,” “kitchen,” and “bedroom.”

Most recently, Styles debuted a new internet persona under the telling name, You Are Home.

Harry’s House Tracklist

Styles hasn’t unveiled the official tracklist for Harry’s House. So far, he’s only announced one upcoming song, “As It Was.” The lead single will be released on April 1.

Harry’s House Teaser

Styles shared a teaser for his album on March 23. The clip shows him walking on stage in the same ensemble he wore on the album cover: a white blouse and flared blue jeans. Behind him, a cutout of a house is resurrected. It’s the perfect amount of aesthetic information about this era without giving away too much.

All this to say, I can’t wait for May 20 to arrive.