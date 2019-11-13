Harry Styles' 'Love On' Tour Dates Got An Unexpected Change

Live music is back, and Harry Styles is so ready to hit the stage — just not as soon as originally planned. The former One Direction member was meant to begin the U.S. leg of his tour in August, but on July 14, he announced he’d have to reschedule. While U.S. fans are over the moon they’ll still get to see Styles’ perform, at the same time, Harry Styles' Love On U.S. tour dates change was bittersweet for others. The announcement arrived in tandem with news he would be postponing tour dates in the UK, and it’s safe to say the heartbreak is real.

For months, fans had been wondering if Styles would actually hit the stage in August as planned because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He finally addressed fans in a lengthy Instagram post and wrote he “could not be more excited” to get back to the stage for his rescheduled U.S. shows starting in September.

Styles also gave fans back home in the UK a sincere apology, as he has to postpone his shows there due to the coronavirus. “To everyone in the UK, and across the world, I can’t wait to see you again, but for obvious reasons it is just not possible at this time,” he sad, to fans’ dismay. “I will be sharing more news soon about shows across the globe, and new music. I love you all so much. I’m very excited, and I can’t wait to see you.”

You can see Styles’ newly rescheduled tour dates below.

Fans across the pond were understandably upset to hear about Styles’ postponed tour dates. After all, they’ve been waiting to hear the songs from Fine Line live for almost two years.

“My harry styles concert got postponed again I am not okay,” one fan tweeted.

“My harry styles concert got postponed to a different date,” another fan tweeted. “I’m really sad it was going to be by my birthday.”

Stylers in the U.S. are grateful the tour will still go on. The singer is really looking out for his fans with this one, because he's hitting practically every major city in the country. With 40 shows in total on the Love On tour, practically no city is left behind. Oh, and as if Styles wasn't already enough of an angel, he's donating $1 of every ticket sale to charity.

Styles first announced the Love On tour on Instagram back in November 2019, about four months before the coronavirus pandemic hit and many live music venues shut down. He'll be hitting the road with singer-songwriter Jenny Lewis and reggae musician Koffee for his North American dates.

If you can't wait for the Love On tour to begin, I do have more good news to hold you over: Styles also teased new music coming soon. Basically, the year ahead belongs to Styles.