Harry Styles is throwing a house party on May 20, and we’re all invited. On March 23, the British singer, actor, style icon, and man after my own heart announced he’s dropping his third solo album soon. The album is titled Harry’s House, and the big reveal included a teaser video.

In the trailer, Styles walks onto an empty theater stage and smirks at the camera while the outline of a house is erected behind him. Ever the fashionista, Styles wears a pair of wide-legged blue jeans and a white blouse with a Peter Pan collar.

Harry’s House will follow Styles’ critically acclaimed 2019 album, Fine Line and his 2017 eponymous solo debut. According to a press release obtained by Pitchfork, Harry’s House will feature 13 songs. Styles also tweeted the album cover, which shows him standing in an upside-down room, wearing the same outfit from the trailer.

As PopSugar reports, eagle-eyed Styles fans suspected an album announcement was on the way after Styles followed the Instagram account, @youarehome. After posting a series of photos depicting an open door with graphics like mushrooms, Earth, and a plant stalk behind it, You Are Home posted a photo of Styles standing in the doorway on March 23. There’s also a Discord page for You Are Home, and it already boasts over 100,000 members.

This comes after Daily Mail reported last month that Styles was spotted filming a possible music video in London.

Styles is currently in the middle of his international concert series, Love On Tour. The Harry’s House trailer includes what appears to be footage of audiences at his shows. He’s got a busy few months ahead of him, including headlining Coachella on April 15 and April 22.

This doesn’t include his burgeoning acting career. After appearances in 2017’s Dunkirk and last year’s Eternals, he’s making his leading actor debut alongside Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling. The film is set to be released on Sept. 23 and directed by Olivia Wilde, who is also dating Styles.

Styles is about to have a busy year, not that he’s rested on his laurels recently. After two years of playing Fine Line to cope with the state of the world, I couldn’t be more excited to have a new Styles album to...continue coping with the state of the world.