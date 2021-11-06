Everyone's Freaking Out Over Harry Styles Joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harry Styles is a man of many talents. He can sing, dance, and act: a triple threat. Fans of Styles are no stranger to watching him bring characters to life on the big screen in movies such as 2017’s Dunkirk and his upcoming films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. The 27-year-old’s newest big-screen moment was in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which was released in theaters on Friday, Nov. 5. But his appearance in the film didn’t come until a surprise post-credits scene, and everyone’s freaking out over Styles joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To be honest his character is so perfect for him, and these tweets about Harry Styles joining the MCU seem to agree with the casting decision.

Eternals follows the events of 2019’s Avenger’s Endgame and tells the story of ancient aliens who have been secretly living on Earth. Styles’ post-credit scene follows the disappearance of Eternals Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phathos (Bryan Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in the final moments of the film. After some of the credits roll, Styles’ character of Starfox walks in and announces he’s here to help the remaining team of Eternals find their teammates. So what’s Starfox’s tie to the Eternals? Well, his birth name is Eros and he’s Thanos’ brother, making him an Eternal as well.

According to Vulture, Eros was first introduced in the comics in 1973 and is from Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. And in the comics, Eros is described to be super hot and beautiful unlike his brother Thanos, who is super bulky and purple because he’s an Eternal-Deviant hybrid. So, with all that hotness and name that literally means “love,” Eros is a pretty romantic guy. And given that Styles has a long list of famous loves from Caroline Flack, Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Camille Rowe, Olivia Wilde, and some in-between, this casting decision to have Styles play a character named after the Greek god of love couldn’t be more perfect.

Disney

And fans couldn’t agree more. Marvel superfans have been super supportive to see Styles in return to the big screen —in a superhero outfit no less!

Since Styles’ appearance in the film, director Chloé Zhao emphasized how excited she was to have him in that specific role. “Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” she told Deadline. In fact, she revealed that she had been keeping tabs on Styles since Dunkirk and her decision was made the moment she met Styles. It’s pretty clear her decision hit the mark.

The post-credits scene definitely leaves some questions about Styles’ future music and tour schedule as his character of Eros requires more filming time for future MCU films. But, given that Styles filmed Eternals before his 2019 album Fine Line, something tells me he’ll be able to manage just fine.