When Olivia Wilde released Booksmart, the first film she directed, it was a smash hit. The actress had already spent a decade in the public eye, starting from her role in House in 2005. But her success behind the camera brought a new legion of fans. Since her achievements with Booksmart, those fans have eagerly awaited her next project, announced in the summer of 2019 as Don't Worry Darling. But the details of the upcoming Don't Worry Darling film are even better than anyone could have guessed.

When the Don't Worry Darling script was first put up for auction to production studios back in July of 2019, it was considered a hot property. A full 18 bids came in from various studios and streamers, aiming to be the name behind Wilde's next project. At the time, Wilde was also set to star in the film, which Deadline billed as a "mystery thriller for the MeToo era."

Since then, there have been a few changes. Original actor Shia LaBeouf had to pull out of the film, and though Wilde still will appear in it, she is not playing the lead role. But neither of these changes have slowed down the production, which built an A-list level ensemble. Filming is now underway.

'Don't Worry Darling' Teaser There is no teaser, or even a poster for Wilde's Don't Worry Darling as of this writing. But with filming underway since October of 2020, there are a few photos from the set, including this adorable visitor.

'Don't Worry Darling' Cast Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The cast for Don't Worry Darling is stacked, starting with the film's main character, played by Little Women Oscar nominee Florence Pugh. Her casting was announced alongside another A-list actor, Chris Pine, and LaBeouf. But the big news is the actor playing the leading man. Singer and actor Harry Styles stepped into the role after LaBeouf departed. Putting these two actors together opposite each other has turned a highly anticipated film in Hollywood into a red hot project. The supporting cast includes Wilde, alongside other significant names such as Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades). Also in supporting roles: KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), Tim Simons (Veep), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Douglas Smith (Big Love), Kate Berlant (Sorry to Bother You), Asif Ali (Ritu), Ari'el Stachel (Jessica Jones), and newcomer Sydney Chandler.