5 Fan Theories About Harry Styles' Harry's House That Proved To Be Right
The easter eggs have been there for months.
By Meguire Hennes
Pack your bags, Harries! It’ll soon be time to move in to Harry’s House. On March 23, Harry Styles announced his third solo album will be released on May 20, quickening the heart rates of fans around the world. In anticipation of the next leg of his Love On tour, stans began developing theories about a new album long before Harry’s House was officially confirmed. While Styles’ mysterious @youarehome Instagram account inspired theories as recently as last week, others lead back to song lyrics from Fine Line, released in 2019.
So where do these theories come from? Styles has repeatedly mentioned “home” on- and off-stage for years, leading fans to realize he’s explored the theme since his first self-titled album in 2017. When he launched a peculiar, interactive “You Are Home” website and a corresponding Instagram this March, fans suspected the activations would be part of a new release. (Ahead of Fine Line’s announcement, for example, he launched a corresponding scavenger hunt.) Of course, fans have also turned to TikTok to share their Harry’s House theories. Considering so many of them were spot-on, here are five of the best ones.
According to fans on Twitter, his three albums follow the evolution of establishing your own definition of home. Based on lyrics from each album, he wants to go home in Harry Styles; is going home in Fine Line; and will finally be home with Harry’s House. Fans on TikTok also hypothesize this analogy could be connected to the end of his three-year contract with Columbia Records.
That said, some fan theories remain unanswered, like the connection between the Love On tour rabbits, the mushroom puzzle behind the fourth @YouAreHome door, and potential “Alice in Wonderland” references. While evidence suggests the door concept seen across Harry’s House imagery is connected to the children’s story, and the idea of “going home” in a world that’s upside down, fans will have to wait for Harry’s House to see whether this adds up.
While the wait for the new album will feel long, fans just might get new music sooner than expected. Following the album announcement, fans paid special attention to “Canyon Moon” lyrics that reflect the cover art: “staring at the ceiling, two weeks and I’ll be home.” In the album photo, Styles is in an upside down room, literally staring at a ceiling. Fans believe this photo could suggest that two weeks after the official album announcement, Styles will release his first Harry’s Home single.Start your countdown — and get ready for many nights in.