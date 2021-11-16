I Think I’m Going To Faint Over Harry Styles’ Pleasing Beauty Brand Launch

You know him as a former boyband member, current rockstar, actor, fashion icon, and heartthrob, but what about as a beauty mogul? After fans sherlocked out the possibility of a perfume line back in May 2021, Harry Styles has finally launched his beauty brand. Named Pleasing, you’ll soon be dancing to “Watermelon Sugar” in Styles-approved products, better known as: the dream come true.

The whispers of a beauty brand for Styles have been in the ether for a few years, thanks in large part to the power of his dedicated fans, but the summer of 2021 really brought the rumors to a head. “Harry is listed as director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th,” the eagled-eyed Harry Styles fan Twitter account tweeted in May. Now, after months (or years, depending on your dedication) of waiting for more details, Pleasing has officially launched its website, and you can start checking out the goodies.

At this point, it’s probably easier to list the celebrities who don’t have beauty brands rather than those who do, but for a quick recap, Selena Gomez, Rihanna, JLo, Pharrell, Alicia Keys, and Lady Gaga (to name a few) have all getting in on the beauty-business-owner trend.

But if you’re looking into shopping Styles’ latest venture, here are all the details you need to know about Pleasing.

When does Harry Styles’ Pleasing launch?

Here’s some info. that will serve as the most beautiful music to your ears: You don’t have to wait another moment to shop Pleasing’s first drop. The brand’s original collection is out for pre-sale now, which means that orders will begin to ship as early as Nov. 29. That’s only a few more weeks of living your life without knowing what Styles’ beauty products feel like on your own face.

How much does Harry Styles’ Pleasing collection cost?

While you may be willing to spend an arm and a leg to get your hands on Styles’ beauty collection, you don’t have to. The entire line is priced between $20 and $65, and for those who want to get it all, the total cost is $130. However, every item is limited to four per person, so even if you’re ready to drop big bucks, you’ll have to contain yourself.

What’s included in Harry Styles’ Pleasing collection?

Courtesy of Pleasing

“[Pleasing’s] starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for,” Styles told Dazed during an interview published on Nov. 15. “Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’” So, according to Pleasing, the colors Styles most likes to put on his nails includes a glossy, pink cheekily named Granny’s Pink Pearls and Inky Pearl with black and blue iridescent, both of which you can only buy in the Perfect Polish Set ($65, Pleasing). Also included in the set (but available separately) are the Perfect Pearl Polish ($20, Pleasing) and the Pearly Tops Polish ($20, Pleasing).

Styles continued in his interview to say that once he and his team settled on a name for his brand, he decided that Pleasing sounded like something much bigger than just nail care. From there, they created the Pleasing Pen ($30, Pleasing), two cooling serums with steel rollers to hydrate and refresh your eyes, lips, and cheeks. The first drop also includes the Pearlescent Illuminating Serum ($35, Pleasing), which is formulated with Vitamin B5, antioxidants, and amino acids that’ll deeply moisturize all skin types.

What’s next to launch in Harry Styles’ Pleasing line?

Although this is only the beginning of Pleasing, I can’t help but wonder what’s next in the wonderful world of Styles. Sadly, the rockstar isn’t quite sure himself. “Do I have any idea where Pleasing will be in five years? No,” Styles told Dazed. “Obviously I have an idea of what I would like us to be aiming at, but honestly, I don’t know. That’s what makes it exciting to me.”