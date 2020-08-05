Alicia Keys Is Launching A New Beauty Brand With e.l.f. Cosmetics & This Duo Is On Fire

I've been falling exclusively in love with Alicia Keys for what feels like forever, and now, she's giving me another reason to. Notorious for walking award show red carpets with little to no makeup, Keys is launching a new beauty brand via e.l.f. Beauty, the iconic affordable beauty brand committed to celebrating every eye, lip, and face. While details about the newness are limited, Keys' new beauty brand was formed from her "personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world," according to a press release shared with Elite Daily.

“We are beyond thrilled to leverage our strengths to help realize Alicia’s vision, as it not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible, but infuses it with an even deeper dimension,” said Tarang Amin, chairman and CEO of e.l.f. Beauty. “As a brand builder, I’m excited and very energized about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation.”

With a current launch time set for 2021, Keys' new beauty brand is poised to center authenticity, inclusivity, and skin-friendly ingredients, all while "honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action." Though further details are still under wraps, you can likely expect to score these feel-good products both online and via select stores and certain retail partners.

“Alicia is not just an icon, she is an inspiration. Her perspective on beauty is soulful and timeless. Together we are painting the highest vision to blaze a new trail in beauty,” says Kory Marchisotto, CMO, e.l.f. Beauty, and president of the new lifestyle beauty brand with Alicia Keys. “Alicia inspires millions of people every day. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”

A new brand with the iconic Alicia Keys isn't the only thing e.l.f.'s got going for it. The brand acquired clean-beauty brand W3LL People earlier in 2020, and e.l.f. is also continuing to dominate TikTok with challenge after challenge. Following the success of e.l.f.'s first Eyes. Lips. Face. Challenge on TikTok, which amassed several billion views, the brand took over with a personal hygiene-friendly remix of their original song in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet again, e.l.f. made magic happen on the app just last month with its #elfMagicAct trend, which challenged people to show off truly unbelievable transformations using e.l.f.'s Poreless Putty ($8, e.l.f. Cosmetics).

Keep your eyes peeled come 2021 for Keys' new beauty brand with e.l.f., and rest assured, this duo will be on fire.