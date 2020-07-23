TikTok loves a good trend, and now, you can show off all your makeup skills with e.l.f.’s new #elfMagicAct TikTok challenge. Using the brand’s Poreless Putty Primer ($8, e.l.f. Cosmetics), e.l.f. wants you to show off some truly magical makeup transformations. And the best part? You can actually win something from this challenge. All you have to do is post a TikTok.

“Show off your magic! Make your epic looks appear and disappear with America’s #1 primer, e.l.f. Poreless Putty. Not only does it magically make your pores disappear, now it magically transforms your whole look,” e.l.f.’s website reads. To enter, you just have to make a TikTok of yourself using the primer with the e.l.f. "Magic Act" song playing (which is available on TikTok) and tag the video with #elfmagicact. Make sure you also follow e.l.f. on TikTok while you’re there. Just over 200 people will win a free Poreless Putty Primer, so your chances are pretty high, but you can only enter once.

Beyond that, the content under the hashtag is already amazing. With free products on the line, TikTokers have really been stepping up their makeup game. Most of the videos uploaded feature more than one wipe-away transformation, so there are a ton of cool looks to check out. And, makeup TikTok seems to be loving the primer. The hashtag has already amassed over 38 million views. “Who needs a wand when you have Poreless Putty Primer,” one TikToker captioned their video.

This isn’t the first time e.l.f. has dominated TikTok with a song and challenge. For this new song, the cosmetics brand tapped M. Maggie and Tie Hixton for the rap track. The beat-heavy song is perfect for getting a few transformation edits in the video. To use this audio for your own video, you can tap the audio disc at the bottom of your screen and hit “Use This Sound.” Once you start recording, the music will start playing.

While getting in on a TikTok trend is always fun, it’s even more enticing when you can get something for all your hard work. The giveaway ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 9, so there’s plenty of time for you to perfect your looks. And even if you’re not interested in getting in on the #elfMagicAct challenge, you should still check out the tag, because the videos are amazing.