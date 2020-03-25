e.l.f.'s "Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe." TikTok Challenge Promotes Social Distancing In The Best Way

Remember the song that circulated on TikTok back in October 2019 that practically everyone made a video with? "Do that thing with your eyes. Let me see them lips. Attitude and give me face. Eyes. Lips. Face." e.l.f. Cosmetics' original song, which has been used to make over 1.7 million vids and with over 4 billion views, dominated TikTok feeds everywhere. Countless celebs like Lizzo, James Charles, and even Terry Crews (???!!!) joined in the fun. Now, the viral hit is getting a little update. e.l.f.'s new "Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe." TikTok challenge is a clever spin on the original, with fresh messaging to encourage people to stay safe during the current COVID-19 pandemic, when social distancing is a must.

Open your TikTok feed today, and you're likely to see several huge influencers on the app dancing to e.l.f.'s new track. Spoiler: It'll probably involve some hand-washing. In response to the novel coronavirus, e.l.f. wants to encourage its community — and the rest of the world — to practice their usual bona fide self-expression. But, the brand also wants to encourage awareness of the easy preventative measures we can all take to avoid getting ourselves and others sick. To do so, e.l.f.'s introducing the "Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe" remix. "5, 6, Aye. Y’all need to lather up," the song goes. "Only look with your eyes. Air kiss with them lips. Attitude don’t touch your face. Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe."

Just like with the first track, you're about to see a bunch of familiar faces doing their thing (but not touching their faces!!!) to the new song. e.l.f. has partnered with the likes of Avani (@avani), Michael Le (@justmaiko), Hannah (@thexhan), Analisseworld (@analisseworld), Madi Monroe (@madi) and even more to blast this initiative far and wide. It's only a matter of time before this challenge is the new Renegade.

e.l.f. commissioned the original track with Grammy Award-winning songwriter iLL Wayno, featuring Holla FyeSixWun, in an effort to blast and encourage their message of creativity and self-love to the masses. And the intent of this updated take is still the same. If you want to join in on the challenge, the process is simple. Open up TikTok and head to the @elfyeah account at or after 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24. Find the "Eyes. Lips. Face. Safe." video, tap the audio disc at the bottom of the screen, and press "Use This Sound" to start recording your own vid. Just make sure it has your original flair with a safe twist.