IDK how to tell you this, but if you're not on TikTok, you are missing out on a world of hilarity, community, and bonafide self-expression. I'm not even joking; I could be falling down the worst anxiety hole of my life, and my daily 10-minute scroll through TikTok pulls me right out of it. And on Friday, Oct. 4, my daily TikTok plunge is about to get even wilder, thanks to e.l.f. Cosmetics' #EyesLipsFace TikTok challenge, a social media movement designed to celebrate self-expression in one of its purest forms: hilarious self-made videos on the internet.

If you haven't heard of TikTok before, first of all, where have you been??? Second of all, think of it as the much cooler love child of YouTube and Vine (LOL, RIP), but with the opportunity for slightly longer videos, funny challenges, and cooler effects. You can scroll through endless videos from some of the funniest people I've ever seen on the internet, and you can create your own with a huge library of pre-recorded audio or your own original sound. In fact, for their #EyesLipsFace challenge, e.l.f. decided to take advantage of the latter — but we'll get to that in a bit.

Let's talk about what the #EyesLipsFace challenge even is, because once you get a load of this, you're gonna wanna stop what you're doing and make a TikTok vid pronto. Essentially, e.l.f. has decided to initiate a full TikTok takeover in honor of pure (s)e.l.f.-expression — to encourage everyone to show off their eyes, lips, and face and put themselves out there however feels most authentic them, whether that's a TikTok showing off bomb makeup, throwing out fire dance moves, lookin' cute on camera, or (my personal favorite) making weird-but-hilarious faces into a camera. It doesn't matter which way you slice it, e.l.f. just wants to see your eyes, lips, and face in their TikTok challenge.

Even better, the original music the brand created for this challenge will have you itching to start your career as a famous TikTok-er. Seriously, I've listened to it on loop probably over 200 times now because it's so damn catchy. (If you're reading this, this is a low-key cry for help — I CAN'T STOP.) Written by Grammy Award-winning songwriter iLL Wayno, the track (appropriately titled "eyes. lips. face.") has a dope beat. Think: "Watch Out" by 2 Chainz meets "Ice Me Out" by Kash Doll. And with lyrics like, "Do that thing with your eyes. Let me see them lips. Attitude and give me face," you have all the prompt you need to get out there and be yourself.

If you're on the fence about, well, actually showing off your eyes, lips, and face to the world, I dare you to open TikTok right now and take a look at allllllll your fave personalities getting in on this challenge. No, this is not me peer pressuring you. I'm just saying, TikTok is a positively hilarious platform with an inclusive community that highlights any and all forms of self-expression — something that e.l.f. wants everyone to feel comfortable with and empowered to show off. So at some point today, when you need a little burst of positivity, head to TikTok and prepare to be consumed by the #EyesLipsFace takeover. And while you're at it, don't be afraid to put your (s)e.l.f. out there, too.