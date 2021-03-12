Rihanna's empire may be growing even more. Between her must-have lingerie, inclusive makeup brand, and her recent foray into skin care, the singer simply must not sleep. For her latest endeavor (and, no, it's not a new album), Rihanna may be launching Fenty Hair. In her classic, secretive style, the beauty mogul hasn't confirmed or denied this latest move, but the internet is already aflutter with excitement.

On March 3, trademarks were filed by Rihanna's company for the prospective Fenty Hair line. The documents cover everything from hair bleach and dye to hair waving preparation to hair glitter and so much more. I don't even know what hair glitter is, really, but I can already know that I definitely want the Fenty version. The application is still being processed as of March 12, so, sadly, it's hard to say when — or if — this new line will be ready to meet the world, but nevertheless, anything with Rihanna's name on it is likely worth the wait.

Even with this new venture and the pausing of her luxury fashion house, Rihanna hasn't slowed down her work with Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty. On Feb. 12, she dropped her "top secret weapon," i.e. the Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel ($32, Fenty Beauty), and on March 5, she released the new Body Sauce ($48, Fenty Beauty) Luminizing Tint on Fenty Beauty. I mean, seriously, am I supposed to believe that Rihanna ever closes her eyes for even one second?

Naturally, everyone on Twitter already has a lot to say about the possibility of Fenty Hair. The mere idea that I could Rihanna-ify the entirety of my self-care days is almost too much to think about, and I'm not the only one who feels that way. Between her album and, potentially, a hair care line, I don't know which I should be more impatient for.