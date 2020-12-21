If you exist in this reality, then you know Jennifer Lopez is a powerhouse of skills. She's an actor, a singer, a dancer — and now, she's adding skincare mogul to the list. After years of fans theorizing about all the ways the singer stays so radiant, JLO is dropping a beauty line that's been decades in the making and is a lesson in achieving and maintaining that JLO glow.

"I’ve made my own life better by making it more beautiful, by making it more simple. And now, I want to share what I’ve learned with women everywhere," Lopez said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how. This is how I live my life, and it’s pretty simple.” The basis of Lopez's routine stems from what she calls the "five Ss": sleep, sunscreen, serums, supplements, and sano (i.e. vivir sano) which is a reference to living a sane, healthy life. It's not difficult at all to adopt Lopez's tried-and-true lifestyle, but she has a few more skincare tricks up her sleeve that she's revealing with JLO Beauty.

Despite its proven benefits, olive oil hasn't appeared in popular beauty products until now, as the superhero ingredient in four of Lopez's products. “My mom used to say that olive oil was the cure-all for everything. It’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work. So, when we went to do this, that was the first thing I said: It has to have olive oil extract as a basis," the Husters actor said.

The first drop of JLO Beauty will include eight products priced between $79 and $18 and all designed to enhance your inner radiance. They'll drop on Jan 1, 2021, on JLO Beauty's website and at Sephora and Amazon on Jan. 14. Peep the inaugural JLO Beauty products below:

As one of the most important parts of Lopez's five Ss, the JLO Glow Serum is antioxidant-rich and will leave your skin with a lasting glow, while it tightens, moisturizes, and smooths your complexion.

There's no better way to start or end your day than with a gentle cleansing sesh. That Hit Single Cleanser has a luxurious, creamy texture that's gentle enough to use every morning and strong enough to remove any trace of makeup before bed.

As someone with a penchant for staying up later than I should, eye creams are incredibly important to me. It's the step that not only provides extra hydration to the delicate under-eye area, but it also ensures that I don't have dark circles dragging me down all day long. With a peptide-filled formula, That Fresh Take Eye Cream claims to deliver immediate hydration and a brighter appearance to your under eyes.

Sunscreen is a must, not just for JLO but for everyone, to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and pollution. And That Big Screen Moisturizer will not only keep your skin safe from the sun, it also includes a Lopez favorite: hyaluronic acid. "I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help because I don't want to have to go to the needles at some point," Lopez told previously Elite Daily earlier in December.

That Big Screen's got you in the daytime, but The Blockbuster Wonder Cream has your back at night. With olive oil, hyaluronic acid, honey, and more, your skin will thank you in elasticity and radiance.

"It's really the hydration and the anti-inflammation that keeps the youthful look," Lopez told Elite Daily. "People fought me on that, but I was like, 'Guys, let's develop our supplement, because it's really about a pump and a pill, every single day.' You need to be working from the inside and putting something really healthy on the outside." That Inner Love Supplement promotes collagen production, so your skincare isn't just skin-deep.

That Star Filter Complexion Booster is a highlighter and bronzer in one that you can wear with or without makeup. Its sheer formula is subtle but buildable and will works for myriad skin tones.

"When you take off [That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask], honestly, you have a baby face. It's tightening. It's glowy. It's a special thing. We should charge $10,000 for these masks," Lopez told Allure. The thing about this sheet mask beyond its hydrating prowess is the fact that you can secure it to you face with ear loops, meaning no more slipping and sliding face masks for you.