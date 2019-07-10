Attention, all Little Monsters! With every day that passes, fans are getting treated to more and more information regarding what's in Lady Gaga's Haus Beauty line and when it launches, and TBH, I couldn't be more excited. I'm so ready for this brand to be born! And given that Gaga's been working on it for so long, I'm sure she feels the same. In a recent Business of Fashion interview, she spilled all the tea on what it's been like to build her own brand, from finding an accepting retailer to ensuring an accessible pricepoint, an inclusive shade range, and a high level of quality. Only the best for her fans! And if I trust anyone to bless me with the best, it's Gaga. Seriously, what did we do to deserve her?

Rumors of the songtress-turned-actress's makeup line have been swirling for years, but it seems they've finally solidified, and Haus Beauty looks like a total dream. Slated to be the first major beauty brand sold exclusively on Amazon, the range and its acompanying campaign will be all about self-acceptance. Yes, Gaga, bless us with your message of self-love! Given that the beauty industry often gets a bad rap for preying on insecurities to make profits, Gaga's approach to selling makeup by embracing self-confidence is a breath of much-needed fresh air.

I mean, have you seen the promo video? It's going to be major:

So, the question on everyone's mind: What kind of products will she be launching? The first drop, slated to be released in nine countries sometime in September 2019, per BoF, will revolve around products that can be used for multiple purposes. Think color cosmetics that work on the eyes, lips, and cheeks — much like Gaga herself, her products will do it all. Will they be creams in stick form, similar to Nars's The Multiple ($39, sephora.com) or Fenty Beauty's Match Stix ($25, sephora.com)? Or liquids in bottles and tubes, more like the Ilia Color Haze Multi-Use Pigments ($32, sephora.com) or the Make Up For Ever Star Lit Liquids ($24, sephora.com)? Gaga hasn't confirmed any specific formulas, so only time will tell.

One thing we know for sure? Products will be sold in inexpensive sets. Shout out to Gaga for ensuring I don't need to take out a loan just to buy her products:

Three-piece kits will be priced at $49 per set, and products will also be available to buy separately. BoF notes that the lip gloss will be priced at $16, which feels beyond reasonable when you consider that glosses on Sephora can cost as much as $85 a pop. Oh, and in case you were curious as to how inclusive the range will be, the answer is very. Naturally! The collection's range will span six shade families, so any and all Little Monsters can find their perfect match.

Excited about Haus Beauty? Me freaking too! To stay updated on the official launch date and all other deets, be sure to follow the brand on social media to ensure you're in the loop.