After years of patiently waiting for Lady Gaga to drop the next big thing in beauty, the much-anticipated brand is almost ready for its grand debut: Lady Gaga's Haus Beauty line is launching on Amazon, and fans couldn't be more ready for the star's latest venture. When you've got a fan base as adoringly dedicated as Gaga's Little Monsters, launching something new is in some ways easy, as you're certain there will be a market for your product. However, it's also true that Gaga's love for her fans has made this launch all the more intense, as she has been thoughtful in making sure Haus Beauty will be exactly right, and exactly the quality level her fanbase deserves. She's also gone above and beyond to make sure her line is affordable and accessible, and for this and so many other reasons, I stan.

If you're like me, Amazon has no doubt become a go-to online shopping destination for you over the past few years. Its easy 1-click purchasing and Prime 2-Day shipping make it as close to instant gratification as online shopping can possibly be, and I couldn't be more thrilled to learn that Gaga's beauty line will be sold exclusively on the site. Sorry, Ulta and Sephora, but Amazon wins this round! In an exclusive interview with Business of Fashion, Gaga spills on what it's like to start the first major beauty brand to be Amazon-exclusive.

When it came time to choose a retailer, Gaga searched high and low for a company that aligned itself with her own personal message of self-acceptance:

“There are companies that see me, what I stand for and the way that I view the world, and if it’s not perfectly in line with what they do and they’re worried about alienating consumers... They’ll be like, ‘Can you just change half of the equation?’ (which for me is the entire equation) so that we can ‘do a deal,’” Gaga told BoF. With Amazon, though, she insists things were different: "This [deal with Amazon] was so wonderful because this was like, ‘Let’s make a deal, let’s make a deal to change the world with their beauty,’” she shared in the piece.

And as for why she wanted to create a makeup line? For Gaga, it was a no-brainer:

“Colour is completely transformative, she told BoF, "It’s powerful, it’s beautiful, and it’s how I found my voice with makeup.” One only needs to re-watch her "Just Dance" music video from way back in 2009 and notice the Bowie-esque lightning bold painted across her face to be reminded of how the standout makeup looks from early on in her career helped solidify her popstar status.

Even back then, Gaga wasn't afraid to go bold when it came to glamour:

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And even now, as she's matured and her tastes have refined, she isn't afraid to opt for the unexpected:

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seriously, how could a woman with this many great looks not start a makeup line? Now that we've taken a moment to fangirl, let's discuss the line itself. According to BoF, there will be a varity of multiple-use eye, cheek, and lip products in six different shade families (Yes, inclusivity!), and three-piece kits will be priced at $49. Not too shabby.

Last but not least, Gaga dished on when fans can expect the products to go live, and believe me, I'm ready:

There's no hard launch date just yet, but shoppers will be able to buy Haus Beauty at some point in September 2019 — and not just in the United States. Amazon will debut the brand in nine countries across three continents, including France and Japan, just to name a few. so Gaga fans worldwide can get in on the action. Has there ever been a more hugely anticipated makeup line? I think not, but I'm confident Gaga's creations will live up to all the hype.