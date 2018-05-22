These 35 Legendary Products On Amazon Prime Have Thousands Of Reviews

When it comes to Amazon Prime, I'm kind of obsessed. Ever since I signed up about a year ago, I've used that free two-day shipping perk more times I can count to try out all sorts of products. Of course, there is a method to the choices I make — and when it comes to makeup, skin care, organizational items, and gadgets — if it's a legendary product on Amazon with thousands of reviews, chances are I've probably tried it out by now. (And told everyone the reasons why they should buy it, too.)

If you're also someone who absolutely loves Amazon Prime and all the benefits that come with it, you know just how good a deal the subscription really is. What you might not know is just how many life-changing, Prime-eligible products you could have delivered to your doorstep tomorrow with just the click of a button.

Arguably one of the best things about having Amazon Prime (beyond that glorious free shipping) is knowing that you're getting a lot of value for your investment. The products that score most with Prime subscribers are like that too: They're innovative, multi-functional, and designed to make things simpler. Here are some of the absolute best Prime-eligible products you can buy now, which reviewers just can't get enough of.