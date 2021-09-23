It’s official, y’all: dating games are “trash!” Harry Styles has declared it so. And honestly? We completely agree with his dating advice.

At a Sept. 20 show in Detroit, MI during Harry Styles Presents ‘Love On Tour’ (his 2021 concert tour), a fan near the stage held up a sign that said, “Should I text him?” in all caps. Styles immediately took notice, asking the fan, “Is he nice to you?” before diving into all of the reasons why you should never have to wonder about texting a person back (and making all of our hearts skip a beat).

“In my opinion, if you should [text him], this isn’t even a question,” Styles said. “If you’re wondering if we’re playing games? If you’re wondering, should I text him? Should I not text him? Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business … It’s a whole thing. My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!” Preach!

In terms of his own love life, the pop star has most recently been linked to actor and director Olivia Wilde, who directed Styles in the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling. The two met on the set of the film and reportedly started dating shortly thereafter; Styles and Wilde have already been described as “very serious” and “very happy” together. She’s even supported him on tour, arriving at his Las Vegas show just after the singer performed “Golden.”

“She was very happy for him and cheered him on,” a fellow concert-goer shared with Us Weekly. “She was hardcore dancing and clearly was very supportive. She recorded him from her phone when he was singing ‘Cherry.’”

After the show, the pair are said to have left the arena together. Given the reported success of his relationship right now, Styles seems well-equipped to offer dating advice at the moment, especially to the young, adoring fans who take his word as gospel.

And remember: if anyone is making you second-guess yourself or your connection, they are “trash! Trash! Trash!” But don’t take it from me, take it from Harry Styles.