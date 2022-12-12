Ticketmaster Opened More Taylor Swift Tour Tickets

Ticketmaster opened a few more tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert next year. However, there’s one catch: Not all Swifties will be allowed to buy tickets. On Dec. 12, the ticket sales company sent emails to certain fans, informing them that they were selected to participate in another sale. However, only Verified Fans who received “boosts” during the presale but didn’t buy tickets were selected for the new round.

According to Vulture, these “boosts” were given to fans who also bought Swift’s merch or Lover Fest tickets. (Lover Fest was Swift’s canceled 2020 tour.) The publication noted many of these fans experienced problems buying tickets to Swift’s 2023 tour when they were supposed to have an easier time than those without “boosts.”

Those who met the criteria were sent an email that read: “You have been identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets. We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets.”

Ticketmaster also created a FAQ page about the latest round of tickets.

Ticketmaster’s announcement comes just weeks after the website crashed on Nov. 15 after an estimated 14 million people and bots tried purchasing presale tickets to The Eras tour. Due to an “insufficient” amount of tickets remaining after the presale, Ticketmaster canceled the general sale on Nov. 18.

Swift called out Ticketmaster for the debacle in a Nov. 18 statement on her Instagram Story. “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward,” she wrote. “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

While she thought it was “truly amazing” that 2.4 million fans purchased tickets, Swift said in her statement that it “pisses [her] off” her fans had to go through “several bear attacks to get them.” She vowed to “provide more opportunities” for her and her fans to see each other in person.

Ticketmaster is currently facing legal action regarding the Swift fiasco. On Dec. 2, a group of Swifties filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster in the Los Angeles County District Court for “fraud, misrepresentation, and fraudulent inducement” after being unable to purchase tickets.

The Justice Department also opened an investigation into Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, over a potential abuse of power related to the ticket debacle.