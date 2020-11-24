Black Friday is quickly approaching, and due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can expect the shopping event to look a little different this year. With infection rates rising across the United States as of Nov. 24, you may want to skip the lines and crowds at stores on Black Friday, Nov. 27. Thankfully, there are plenty of online Black Friday sales where you can take advantage of the holiday's major discounts without leaving the house.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 24, the 7-day daily average of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 173,165, according to The New York Times. To help prevent the spread of infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) holiday guidance as of Nov. 19, recommends people shop online throughout the holiday weekend. Furthermore, the CDC lists "going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving," as a high risk activity. So, adding to cart right from your couch is your best bet.

Thankfully, plenty of stores are offering Black Friday discounts and online — so you can still get the thrill of scoring deals, just from the comfort of your own home. Here are some of the best spots for deals during the holiday:

1. Macy's

Macy's Black Friday sales online run through Saturday, Nov. 28, and the Black Friday deals feature buys like $10 sweaters and 50% off an Instant Pot.

Macy's announced that its stores will be open for Black Friday, but haven't released the hours. You'll be able to shop in stores, use contactless curbside pickup, or buy online and pick up in store. Macy's will be continuing its extra coronavirus safety measures and social distancing rules to ensure shopper's safety. Unlike past years, Macy's will be closed for shopping on Thanksgiving Day.

2. Target

There are plenty of Black Friday Now Deals available online on Target's Black Friday website through Saturday. Nov. 28, including $10 frying pans and 50% off Beats headphones. Target's is also offering special delivery and pickup options so that shoppers can avoid long wait times during the holidays.

Target stores will open at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

3. Best Buy

Best Buy's online Black Friday sale began on Sunday, Nov. 22, with deals like $100 of an Apple Watch, while its online-only Thanksgiving Day deals drop Thursday, Nov. 26. You can check out Best Buy's Black Friday ad for more info on the sales you can snag. If you shop online, you have the option for curbside pickup, next-day, and same-day delivery.

Most Best Buy stores will open early at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, but it may vary depending on your location. You can use Best Buy's store locator for more details on your local store's holiday hours. The brand's retail stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

4. Walmart

As part of its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event, Walmart is offering sales on products like AirPods and Apple Watches, from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. The deals go live on Walmart's website at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 25. Walmart's Black Friday sale launches online at midnight ET on Nov. 27.

If you're planning to shop in person, Walmart will open its stores at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

5. Kohl's

Kohl's Black Friday sales are available through Friday, Nov. 27 in-store and online. Kohl's is also having an additional online Black Friday Super Deals sale from Thursday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 27, with even more discounts on tech, home items, and apparel. You'll be able to shop online-only on Thanksgiving, and both online and in-store on Black Friday.

Kohl will open its doors to shoppers at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

6. Old Navy

You can get 50% off everything in store and online during Old Navy's Black Friday sales, which are happening now through Friday, Nov. 26, with some exclusions. There's also Cyber Monday deals available on Nov. 28 and 29, where you'll be able to purchase jeans and sweaters for 50% off.

Old Navy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but locations will be open the next day for curbside pick up.

7. Mac

You can get an early start to Mac's Black Friday deals. Through Dec. 1, all customers receive 30% off their entire order on Mac's website. There are also several daily deals on popular products from Nov. 23 through Cyber Monday. For example, you can get 40% off all brow products on Nov. 24.

8. Away

If you're looking to add to your luggage collection, check out Away's online Black Friday sales, which kick off the week of Nov. 23 and continue until Dec. 31. The brand is offering discounted limited-time bundles ($125 off regular prices) on popular products, like The Weekender, during the promotion.

9. H&M

H&M loyalty members can get 30% off everything online and in-store on Nov. 24. If you're not a member, you can still score H&M's Black Friday deals from Nov. 25 through Black Friday on Nov. 27, which include 50% off select styles. The final day of sales is Cyber Monday, with 30% off everything online.

10. e.l.f.

e.l.f.'s Black Friday 2020 sale runs from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30. If you're a e.l.f. Beauty Squad loyalty member, you'll be able to get 40% off any order over $30. If you're not a member, you'll still get 25% off purchases over $30. If you spend $40 or more on your order, the brand will also include a "juicy" gift to sweeten the deal.

11. JCPenney

JCPenney's Black Friday 2020 sale is offering 30% off select items right now with the code "CHEERFUL." Products on sale include everything from home goods, beauty, and fashion items.

JCPenney's in-store sales run from Nov. 25 through Nov. 28, with doors opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

12. Sephora

As of Nov. 24, you can preview Sephora's 2020 Black Friday deals on the Sephora app before they go live on Nov. 27, which includes discounts on brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Peter Thomas Roth, and Urban Decay. Though the brand hasn't released the full details of its Black Friday plan, based on its 2019 schedule, you can expect more discounts online and on the app beginning on Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday opening hours for Sephora will vary store to store, so you'll want to check with a Sephora location near you.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

13. Etsy

Etsy's Cyber Week Sales Event lasts through Dec. 2 with discounts of up to 60% off. The discounts are available early if you have have the Etsy app on your phone. If you don't, you'll be able to access the sales event on Etsy's website beginning Nov. 25.

14. Alo Yoga

During Alo Yoga's early Black Friday online sale which runs through Nov. 24, you can get 70% off the entire site, with 20% off full-priced items. Just use code "EARLYACCESS20" at checkout. The brand's Black Friday sales run from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29. The site will still be 70% off, with full-priced items being 20% off, but you won't need to use the access code.

Again, the preferred Black Friday shopping method is online, but if you head to the stores to shop during the holiday weekend, you'll want to make sure to follow extra safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as the stores' coronavirus safety precautions. The CDC recommends that shoppers wear a face mask, maintain social distancing where possible, and sanitize their hands after leaving stores.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.