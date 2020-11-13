You should always show up for small businesses, and the holiday season is a prime time to bring your love, support, and appreciation for these shops to the next level. You can do so by checking out Etsy's 2020 Cyber Week Sales Event and purchasing home goods from extremely talented and inspiring sellers. Each item, whether you set it up on a bookshelf in your living room or desk in your home office, will rake in the compliments, add uniqueness to your space, and give you major heart eyes.

This year, the annual Cyber Week Sales Event will last for 10 days, which provides ample time to find what you're searching for at an awesome price. Maybe you have someone on your list who wants to hang up a new print in their home, or could use a set of colorful platters since they recently got into baking. The event will include a range of products from a variety of sellers around the globe, with discounts up to 60% off.

The steals and deals begin on Nov. 23 at midnight EST, for anyone who's downloaded the Etsy app on their phone. You'll want to have the app on your phone and set an alarm, so you can get first dibs adding cute vases for flowers or a U.S. travel map to your cart. Of course, if you don't want to shop at the break of dawn or via your phone, the full sales event which includes the main website will start soon after on Nov. 25. Participating shops can have their deals running until Dec. 2, and can be reached by visiting etsy.com/cyber in your browser.

Since Cyber Week is approaching quickly, let's take a look at a few home goods that'll be included in the sale. First up is an abstract print of a desert ($69, etsy.com) that will be 20% off at EmmaMakeStudio. Created by shop owner, Emma Hall, this print features pastel shades of pink and blue, against a bright orange background. The shapes included are both interesting to look at, and form a beautiful landscape when put together. This print would look lovely hanging on a wall or set up on a shelf, along with a modern, ceramic vase ($68, etsy.com) from paperandclaystudio, which can also be purchase at 20% off via the sale.

Now, if you're on the lookout for timeless and personalized holiday pieces, it may be in your best interest to shop the embroidered ornaments ($28, etsy.com) from earthologie. At 20% off, these ornaments would make a great gift for the members of your bestie crew or your siblings. You can even snag a few for the tree you put up with your SO. Each has an initial on it, which you note at checkout along with the fabric and string color. An evergreen tree-printed napkin set ($28, etsy.com) from juliepeach — also at 20% off — may be a quality addition to the ornament and can be turned into a gift set of sorts.

The event will also include some items for travel lovers, such as this U.S. travel map made of cork ($149, etsy.com) from Geo101Design at 20% off, and astrology lovers, like these custom zodiac coasters ($65, etsy.com), created by AlexClarke with a 20% off deal as well.

Any of your friends or family members who are in the process of redoing their space or getting things organized will likely swoon over minimalistic pantry labels for putting on jars of flour, granola, or chocolate chips ($12, etsy.com), or a cranberry apple-scented candle ($17, etsy.com) that'll top off their hard work with a seasonal aroma. Both of these items will be 20% off, so you can treat the people you love to a nice, homemade item for the holidays. Of course, you can always tap the "add to cart" button and give yourself something nice and homemade, too.