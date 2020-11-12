If you're a procrastinator when it comes to shopping for gifts for everyone on your list, the can't-miss, early deals from Target may make you change your ways. Target's giving you the chance to add items such as a coffee maker, air fryer, microwave, or cute holiday figurines to your cart at a fraction of the regular price. Start shopping ASAP with the Target Black Friday 2020 home goods deals.

Let us start by giving you the scoop on how Target is running their Black Friday sale this year. First off, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can grab many of these hot deals and steals online for delivery right to your doorstep, or via contactless, same-day curbside pickup. You don't even have to leave the safety of your home or car in order to take advantage of Target's Black Friday deals.

The retailer is dropping a new round of sale products each and every week starting Nov. 1 through the end of the month. To shop the specific sales for each week, head to the Target site and browse their ad called "Black Friday Deals Now." You can use the same search filters within this ad to narrow down the results to exactly what you're looking for — whether that be a new TV for your SO, a Secret Santa gift under $25, or a gift you're giving yourself and plan to set up in your home. Is anyone in the market for an artificial, pre-lit Christmas tree ($30, target.com)?

The ad will be updated each Sunday. But, you can sneak preview a variety of upcoming deals starting the Thursday through Saturday beforehand. Simply head to the ad and click, "Plan ahead with next week's Black Friday Deals." If you're in the market for home goods in particular, check out these items.

Through Nov. 14, score a deal for the newfound chef on your list with a Hamilton Beach toaster oven ($55, target.com) or a single basket air fryer ($50, target.com). If you're looking for the perfect gift for a coffee lover, consider their favorite blend, paired with this nickel Keurig Special Edition Single-Serve Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker ($190, target.com). They'll likely love spending their mornings this winter putting together yummy drinks and mastering different latte art designs.

Of course, gifting an appliance isn't for everyone, and that's where some of the Nov. 15 to 21 deals come into play. You can shop for decor from the beautiful Hearth & Hand with Magnolia kitchen holiday collection for as little as $30. For the friend who loves self-care, Casaluna organic bath towels will only be $7, and a microplush electric throw blanket will only be $20.

Now, if your bank account is OK with some splurging this holiday season, or you'd like to get a head start on your BFF's wedding registry, you can also purchase a KitchenAid 5-quart stand mixer ($300, target.com), made for a collaboration with Magnolia, at $80 less than usual. It comes in emerald green which is sure to stun on anyone's countertops, especially during the holidays.

You can spice up your BFF's life with a sparkling water maker ($70, target.com), a set of stainless steel knives ($75, target.com), or even a Crock Pot with a programmable timer feature ($35, target.com). Whichever route your list is taking this season, just be sure to not sleep on these home deals. They won't last for long, and are sure to help you save big and gift the best home goods.