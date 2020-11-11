You can cross off all the items on your holiday shopping list before Black Friday this year, thanks to a number of early bird sales from major retailers. Target’s Black Friday 2020 sale, which kicked off on Nov. 1, will go through the end of the month with steals on electronics, kitchen gadgets, and more. There are seriously so many discounted hot buys for everyone on your list.

This year, in addition to Black Friday weekend deals, Target is also offering a full month of savings. During the weeks of Nov. 8-14, Nov. 15-21, and Nov. 22-28, customers can check out the superstore's digital weekly ad for its limited-time "Black Friday Now" deals. To find out what's going to be on sale that week, you can check out Target.com on the Thursday before the sales start on Sundays. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of these deals are available online for home delivery or contactless same-day drive up and order pickup, so you score the deals without stepping in store. For customers who don't want to make the trek to their closest Target, same-day delivery with Shipt is also available.

Target hasn't shared the full list of deals as of Nov. 11, so check back as this story is updated with new Black Friday Target discounts as they arrive.

Target Black Friday Deals Dropping Nov. 8-14

Target dropped a number of sweet kitchen gadget and electronics deals on Nov. 8, which run through Nov. 14, including a $49.99 Power XL 5qt Air Fryer (normally $99.99) and $40 off a $89.99 Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. As far as home goods, Dyson vacuums are a steal at $100 to $200 off normally $349.99 and $499.99 models.

Upgrading your music experience can also be a lot more wallet-friendly, with 50% off Beats headphones. Normally $349.99 Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are selling for $174.99, and Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones are going for $159.99 compared to $249.99.

Target Black Friday Deals Dropping Nov. 15-21

Starting Nov. 15, customers can get in on major steals on what Target calls the "season’s hottest electronics, apparel and beauty products."

Target Black Friday Deals Dropping Nov. 22-28

During its final week of sales, video game fans will want to head to Target.com to check out deals on video games and select consoles. The company will also be offering bargain buys for toys, kitchen gadgets, floor care, and electronics.

Since most of Target's deals are online, it's best to opt to have items shipped to your home when you can. If you do go in store, follow Target's coronavirus guidelines, which include wearing a face mask, and try to avoid peak hours. Per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, you should not make unnecessary errands for specific items, wear a face mask when out in public, keep your distance, and wash your hands after handling packaging or leaving a store.

