Black Friday shopping is about to be so easy this year, thanks to retailers getting a jump on sharing so many early deals. Case in point: Target's Black Friday 2020 preview, which launched on Thursday, Oct. 29, with the announcement of "Black Friday Now" deals. And yes, it's just what it sounds like, with discounts on your wishlist items dropping super early.

The Black Friday Now deals will drop all November long, according to a Target press release, and there are even some special deals dropping as of Oct. 29 and running through Nov. 1. You can keep up with it all on the Black Friday section of the Target website. Some early deals include a $29.99 second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick for nearly 50% off the regular price of $49.99, an $18.99 third-generation Amazon Echo Dot for for more than 50% off the original price of $39.99. For all the deals, you can utilize plenty of delivery and pick-up options, including curbside pickup.

Following the early early sale ending Nov. 1, Target will drop more deals throughout the month of November online and in stores, with deals running Sunday through Saturday. It starts Nov. 1 through Nov. 7 with major deals on electronics:

$174.99 Beats Studio 3 headphones (regularly $349.99)

$199.99 Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones (regularly $299.99)

$49.99 Keurig K Mini (regularly $89.99)

$229.99 Dyson V8 vacuum (regularly $379.99)

$229.99 TCL 65” 4K UHD HDR Android Smart TV (regularly $399.99)

Following the electronics deals will be kitchen deals during the week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 14. From Nov. 15 through Nov. 21, you can score discounts on apparel and beauty and even more electronics. Deals on toys, more kitchen gear, and yes, more electronics will drop from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. You can find all the deals in a preview ad on Target's website the Thursday before each sale week.

If you'll be a regular on the Target website this holiday shopping season, keep your eyes peeled for Target's "Deal of the Day," which will launch daily on the website throughout November. Worried early shopping means you'll miss out on even better deals? Target has you covered with its extended price match guarantee. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, you can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a “Black Friday Now” deal if it’s offered for a lower price at Target or Target.com.

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, and stores will open at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 27, according to the company. If you shop Target deals in store, remember to follow Target's coronavirus policy, which includes mandatory face masks. Additionally, you should follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for running errands as of Sept. 11. They include not going out if you feel sick, maintaining distance from others, wearing a face mask when you go out, and washing or sanitizing your hands after leaving stores.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.