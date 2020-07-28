Target is the latest retailer to alter its holiday hours amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the superstore has a decade-long tradition of opening its doors on Turkey Day to allow bargain hunters to get in on Black Friday deals post-feast, Target is closing stores on Thanksgiving Day 2020. In a blog post shared on Monday, July 27, the company unveiled its new holiday plans, including moving some of its biggest doorbuster deals up a few months early.

In effort to make "changes to help [Target's] guests and team celebrate the holidays safely," Target will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, shuttering its tradition of jump-starting Black Friday sales in stores. As of publication on July 28, it's not clear if Thanksgiving will be a paid holiday for Target employees, or if they'll have to apply vacation time to the day off. Elite Daily reached out to Target for comment on how the day's pay will work, but did not hear back. The retailer's announcement comes one week after Walmart also announced it would not be offering in-store Thanksgiving deals for the first time in 30 years, signaling that Black Friday bargain shopping will probably look quite different this year for a number of retailers.

Target announced it will be offering its lowest prices of the year earlier than ever — and with wider availability — to ensure customers can get in on discount appliances, electronics, clothes, and more without having to wait in lines and risk exposure to big crowds. In 2019, the company's Black Friday Preview Sale began on Nov. 8, but for 2020, the holiday deals are starting as early as October.

Customers can expect to see the company's seasonal deals in stores and for curbside pick-up as well as online, making it more convenient for shoppers to choose how they want to get their discounted goodies. Target didn't respond to Elite Daily's inquiry for specific details about their holiday plan, but a Target spokesperson says more details will be revealed closer to the holiday.

While some shoppers might miss the tradition of in-store discount shopping, Target encourages customers to head to Target's website to take advantage of deals that won't be going anywhere once Nov. 26 comes to a close. Shoppers who are looking for specific items this holiday season can sign up for the company's free loyalty program Target Circle for more information on holiday deals starting in October.

With Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and now Target announcing they'll be shuttering all Thanksgiving shopping this year, you'll have to keep on eye out for other mass retailers following suit come November.

