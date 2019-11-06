It's officially time to map out which Black Friday sales you need to hit to get a head start on your holiday shopping. There's good news for those who want to shop as early as possible. Target's Black Friday Preview Sale is starting well before the traditional holiday, so get ready.

Target released its Black Friday preview ad on Wednesday, Nov. 6, but before you mark which things you want to grab, you'll want to prep for the company's Black Friday Preview Sale, which will be happening Friday, Nov. 8 through Saturday, Nov. 9 in stores and online at Target.com. According to Target's weekly ad, its Preview Sale will feature hundreds of doorbusters.

According to an email from Target to Elite Daily, the brand is introducing "HoliDeals" this season, which offer more savings and "four times the number of deals compared to [2018]." Its HoliDeals begin with the Black Friday Preview Sale on Nov. 8, which allows guests to take advantage of some of the deepest discounts from Target's Black Friday ad. This year's Black Friday Preview Sale at Target is two days long, as compared to 2018's one-day sale. You can start shopping this Pre-Black Friday sale at Target stores nationwide Nov. 8 through closing on Nov. 9. If you choose to shop the deals online, they will be available until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 9.

The Black Friday Preview Sale will feature early-access deals from the Black Friday ad, such as electronics, toys, beauty, apparel, and holiday gifting items. According to the official press email, some of these will include:

5% off all digital Target GiftCard purchases

$169.99 TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (regularly $259.99)

$399.99 Nikon D3500 18-55mm Camera (regularly $849.99)

$200 Target GiftCard when you purchase the newest generation of iPhones

$64.95 Instant Pot Nova (regularly $99.95)

BOGO 50% deals on select hair care items

Courtesy of Target

Target also announced its Black Friday sale will start online on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, and in-stores at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 28. The deals will run through 1 a.m. local time Friday, Nov. 29, for a brief close, and will open again at 7 a.m local time on Nov. 29. Red Card members can gain early access to online deals on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Target Circle members can start seeing deals at 6 p.m. CT on Nov. 27.

Red Card members will continue to save 5% on all purchases, and Target Circle members will get the usual 1% back to use on later purchases. With so many ways to save at Target, you'll want to start planning ASAP.