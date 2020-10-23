With the holidays on the way, Target is making it even easier to save time as you shop this season. The chain launched a new line reservation system that'll save you the headache of waiting outdoors to get inside the store. Here's how to use Target's holiday line reservation system so you can shave time off your shopping trips.

As of Thursday, Oct. 22, Target's new reservation system is up and running, just in time for your holiday shopping. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Target is still limiting how many guests are inside its stores at one time. And while it keeps you safer, it also means waiting outdoors when things get busy. Luckily, you can skip standing around, because you can save your spot in line before heading over by going to the new Target line reservation page.

Once you're on the site, type in your location to find your preferred Target store. If there's a line, select the option that says "Save your spot," and enter you mobile number. Then, wait for Target to send you a text message letting you know it's your turn to go inside. If it says your location doesn't have a line, then you can head over without the worry of standing around.

The company is also implementing more new safety measures for the holiday season, like more contactless payment options: Wallet in the Target app and MyCheckout devices that allow team members to checkout guests anywhere in the store to skip lines. The chain is also expanding its same-day services, which includes doubling the curbside pickup spots and making curbside pickup easier with a new app confirmation number for your order.

Courtesy of Target

There's also a new Target app update that lets you switch between Order Pickup or Drive Up in real-time, even if you're already at the store, so if you decide it looks too crowded to go inside, you can switch to curbside in a cinch.

Of course, Target will also have plenty of deals online, so you may not even need to head to the store at all. But if you do make holiday shopping trips to Target, check Target's coronavirus policy. Also remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept 11, which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and sanitizing your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.