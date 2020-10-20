While holiday shopping season might look a little different this year to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is one of the many retailers taking the savings online — and slashing prices weeks before Black Friday. If you want to start planning for your gift list, Walmart's Black Friday 2020 ad has plenty of discounted finds on faves like the Instant Pot and AirPods.

Straying from the traditional Black Friday weekend deals after Thanksgiving, Walmart is offering three different November savings weekend during its Black Friday Deals for Days events: Nov. 4-7, Nov. 7-11, and Nov. 25-27. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 4, Walmart will be rolling out major deals on electronics, kitchenware, and more that you can shop from the comfort of your home. Online deals will go live on Walmart's website at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 and 11, and at midnight ET on Nov. 7 and 14. In-store deals will start at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 7 and 14.

The company shared a preview of the deals with two Black Friday savings ads on Monday, Oct. 19, and here are some of the best gets.

Deals Dropping Nov. 4-7

Some notable online-only deals during the first week include $99 Apple AirPods Gen 2 (originally $129). To up your TV game, you can score special buys like an $88 42-inch Class 1080p FHD Roku TV, or a 65-inch 4K model for $228. Meanwhile, amateur and longtime cooks looking to amp up their quarantine cuisine will want to spring for the $49 Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart Pressure Cooker (originally $99.99), as well as a Gourmia 6-Quart Air Fryer, which will also be available for $49.

Other budget-worthy home gadgets include a $15 Magic Bullet Blender, a $49 smokeless grill (originally $118), and a $177 iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum (originally $244).

Deals Dropping Nov. 11-14

The second weekend of deals starts online Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET, with savings like a $35 Keurig K-Compact Brewer (originally $59). Walmart will also be rolling out some major deals on smartphones through Straight Talk Wireless on its final sale day, including $150 off a $349 $199 iPhone SE (originally $349) and a $299 iPhone XR (originally $399). There are also a handful of Samsung phones on sale, like the $99 Samsung Galaxy A21 (originally $249).

ozgurdonmaz/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Once the deals drop online, they'll be available while supplies last, so you'll want to log on as soon as possible. Walmart will also be taking extra precautions for customers who shop in-store, like curbside pick-up. If you shop in person, you'll want to follow Walmart's coronavirus policy, which includes wearing a face covering. On sale days, shoppers will be required to stand in a single-file line before entering the store, and will receive a cleaned shopping cart and mask when they go in. Walmart will be regulating social distancing and keeping a limited capacity.

Also keep in mind the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations as of Sept. 11. When shopping in store during the Black Friday events, make sure to wear your mask, wash your hands after handling any merchandise, and social distance from other shoppers and employees as much as possible.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.