You might still be planning your Halloween festivities, but Walmart is making it worth your while to also start mapping out Black Friday plans. Instead of limiting the sales to Thanksgiving weekend, Walmart is giving customers multiple ways to shop online and in stores. As you prep for holiday shopping, check out Walmart's Black Friday hours that span the month of November.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is launching a Black Friday Deals for Days event, offering customers multiple ways to save during three November sales. The first sale goes from Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Saturday, Nov. 7, with online deals starting at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 4 and midnight ET on Nov. 7. In-store deals kick off at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 7.

The second set of sale days runs from Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 14. Similar to the first deal days, the online deals start at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday and midnight ET on Saturday — and the in-store deals hit stores at 5 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Walmart's third event during Thanksgiving weekend begins online Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. On Friday, Nov. 27, aka Black Friday, new deals will be added in-store at 5 a.m. local time and online at midnight ET.

Walmart's full Black Friday ad isn't out as of Oct. 14, but you'll find the deals for each of the events as they are announced on Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days event page. They'll include discounts like an $88 42-inch UHD Roku TV, a $15 Magic Bullet blender, as well as deals on iPhones and Samsung smartphones. The Black Friday weekend deals will feature discounts on electronics, apparel, home items, and seasonal decor.

To keep customers who shop in-store safe, Walmart stores will require a single-file line outside before entering the store. Customers will also receive a sanitized shopping cart, along with a reminder to wear a mask, in addition to in-store social distancing. Walmart locations will also regulate the number of customers to keep crowding down and direct customers to shop on the right-hand side of aisles to expedite shopping. For the first time ever, Walmart is offering a contact-free curbside pickup option when you order online.

While you can shop plenty of the deals online, if you choose to shop in-person at a Walmart store during the Black Friday events, make sure you remember to follow Walmart's coronavirus policy, as well as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations as of Sept. 11, which includes wearing a mask, sanitizing your hands after leaving the store, and maintaining a six-foot distance from others where possible.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.