e.l.f. is already one of the most widely loved beauty brands out there, but you'll be able to snag your favorite products for even less so soon. e.l.f.'s Black Friday 2020 sale promises even bigger saving than you're used to, if you can believe it. Its deals are starting early this year, with discounts available as soon as Wednesday, Nov. 25. While you may be looking forward to grabbing some big-ticket items for a bargain, your coin is about to stretch even further.

This year, e.l.f.'s Black Friday sale is running through Nov. 30, for a total of five days of discounts. For e.l.f. Beauty Squad loyalty members, you'll be able to get 40% off any order over $30. If you're not in the rewards program, you'll still get 25% off purchases over $30. To sweeten the deal, the brand promises a "juicy" gift with your order for those who spend $40 or more. As most e.l.f. products are less than $20 to begin with, this means you can score a ton of your favorite products in one fell swoop and potentially have enough left over to treat yourself to some takeout.

Even if you're not looking to shop for yourself, e.l.f. has already released its abundant assortment of holiday gift sets, which make excellent presents for any Secret Santa you have planned or the perfect little something for the makeup lovers in your life. (I can think of a few people on my list who would love to get the Best of e.l.f. Skin Care Set ($20, e.l.f.). Shop this and more items you will not want to miss out on during e.l.f.'s 2020 Black Friday sale below.

